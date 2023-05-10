Crews from City Utilities Water Maintenance will be restoring a portion of Lima Road where water-main breaks occurred in the last few weeks, Fort Wayne City Utilities said today.
Beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday, the far right lane heading north will close between Coliseum Boulevard and Merkler Street for concrete restoration, City Utilities said in a statement. It said the two remaining northbound lanes will remain open to traffic.
The lane restriction will be in place through the middle of next week, the statement said.