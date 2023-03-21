A northeast Allen County nature preserve received Tuesday its state designation that provides permanent protection.
The Natural Resources Commission approved the dedication of the Limberlost Swamp Nature Preserve, which is located across Adams and Jay counties, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said in a news release said.
The 719-acre nature preserve includes a parking area and more than 3 miles of walking trails. The site is the home of several types of birds, including short-eared owls, Northern harriers, waterfowl, migrating shorebirds, sandhill cranes and bald eagles.
The Limberlost Swamp is the 298th natural preserve to receive state designation, a news release said. The designations mark more than 53,000 acres of land protected by the Nature Preserves Act.
The nature preserve is near Geneva and the intersection of Indiana 18 and Indiana 27. It’s near Bryant, north of the Loblolly Marsh Nature Preserve, which was the 250th nature preserve that got the state designation.
Gene Stratton Porter, author, naturalist, photographer and illustrator, wrote more than half of her books after moving with her family to area of the nature preserves in 1888, according to the Indiana State Museum website.
More information about the state's nature preserves is available online at www.in.gov/dnr/nature-preserves/about-us/about-nature-preserves/#nature