Lion around at Franke Park
May 17, 2023
Miles Gustin, 5, top, and Isaiah Kunkel, 4, make good use of the lion water fountain as they play at Franke Park on a warm Tuesday afternoon, with temperatures climbing into the mid-70s. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette