Residents have until Saturday to recycle their holiday trees at no cost through the Allen County Department of Environmental Management.
Live trees cannot be thrown away with normal garbage collection, so county officials have asked residents to recycle trees at one of six locations by Saturday. All lights, ornaments and plastic bags must be removed before recycling, and wreaths, garland and artificial trees are not accepted.
The times and locations people can recycle trees are from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays at the biosolids facility at 6202 Lake Avenue; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Metea County Park, 8401 Union Chapel Road; and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at the Little River Wetlands Project, 5000 Smith Road. People can also recycle their trees daily from dawn until dusk at the North Highway Department Building, 2234 Carroll Road; Monroeville Water Works Department, 200 Utility Drive, Monroeville; and the New Haven Utility Shop, 2201 Summit Street, New Haven.
After Saturday, trees will be accepted for a fee at the Fort Wayne City Utilities Biosolids Handling Facility.
Visit acwastewatcher.org for additional waste reduction information.