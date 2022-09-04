About a half dozen people circled around Timothy Tessmer outside the Old Fort barracks Sunday as he demonstrated the uses of a replica firearm French soldiers wielded two centuries ago.
“This was a military-grade firearm,” said the Bluffton resident, who portrayed a French infantryman as part of Napoleonic Days.
About 500 people experienced the free two-day event, during which reenactors from multiple states including New York and Illinois depicted a French camp in Spain in the early 1800s, said Bob Jones, an Old Fort volunteer.
“We embrace living history,” he said.
The theme didn’t seem to matter much to visitors, however.
Phyllis and Wayne Fox brought their grandson to the local landmark as they waited for a table at a nearby restaurant.
“We wanted to see this anyway,” Phyllis Fox said, explaining the boy was visiting from Michigan, and they wanted to show him the city’s sights.
For Josh Kerr, the event finally gave him an opportunity to visit the attraction he has frequently passed since moving to Fort Wayne about two years ago.
“I really, really like it,” Kerr said while exploring the barracks with Jimmy Jackson. “I like the detail in all of the items.”
In a room lit only by sunlight, the pair examined items on a table, including a lantern, an ax and a small chest.
Martin Shaw, who portrayed a member of the French national guard, said a letter opener in the officers’ quarters particularly fascinated visitors. He couldn’t explain the fixation when other objects – including maps, an attaché case and a magnifying glass – were also on display.
“Bonjour, gentlemen,” Shaw said, interrupting a card game to show off the letter opener, which sat atop a map of France.
Jackson expects he will be back, especially because he wants to see a demonstration with cannons, which can be heard from his home when in use. “It would be easy to spend all day here,” Kerr said.