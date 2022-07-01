Liz Brown has been waiting for this moment.
The Fort Wayne Republican has served in the state Senate since 2014, introducing and sponsoring numerous anti-abortion bills – although many encountered legal obstacles preventing them from taking effect.
She even traveled to Washington, D.C., last December for an anti-abortion rally during the Supreme Court’s oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson, “praying and cheering on life.”
After the court issued a decision in that case last week, overturning Roe v. Wade and ending the constitutional right to abortion, the opportunity to advance anti-abortion bills that can become law has arrived for Brown and Indiana’s Republican-dominated legislature.
However, elected Republicans across the state, including Brown, have remained tight-lipped about what exactly they will introduce when the special session begins this month.
Brown said she is looking forward to working on the issue and that she is “sure some of (her) fellow legislators have been all talking” about proposals.
“We are working on legislation to make sure we get it right,” Brown said.
There haven’t been “formal discussions” yet, according to Brown, but she said “if you look at our history in the past, (the proposal will) be consistent with what we’ve done in the past.”
That was as specific as she would get Thursday.
When asked about the potential of exceptions in cases of rape, Brown said she thinks “the legislation that we will be introducing and passing – we’re working on it – but I think you will see that it is a very pro-life piece of legislation.”
She also did not say whether the legislature will attempt to impose penalties on Hoosiers who travel to other states for abortion care.
“State of Indiana laws govern people who are breaking the law in the state of Indiana,” Brown said. “If a doctor performs an abortion, and we’ve decided it’s a crime in the state of Indiana, then that doctor will be prosecuted. We are not going to criminalize mothers. But again, (if) you’re doing something that breaks the law in Indiana, then the laws of Indiana will be enforced.”
Brown criticized prosecutors who would decline to bring charges in abortion-related cases. Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears signaled last week his office will “continue to use its limited resources on addressing violent crime” in Indianapolis.
A bill, which would have allowed the state attorney general to intervene in cases where local prosecutors decline to pursue certain cases, was proposed by a few GOP legislators this year – but failed to pass.
“We’re going to have to make sure that our laws are enforced,” Brown said, “or we’re going to have a lawless state.”
Despite the uncertainty, Gov. Eric Holcomb said Thursday that he expects to sign any potential abortion legislation.
Brown was more specific in detailing what she believes will not be included in an abortion ban.
She said she thinks there has been misinformation and scare tactics regarding issues such as ectopic pregnancies – a life-threatening medical condition that occurs when an embryo implants outside the uterus.
“This is about abortion, and abortion is about a baby in the womb. This is not about ectopic pregnancies, which can be fatal to a mom, …” Brown said. “There’s no way that baby, as it grows, will survive outside the uterus – and neither will the mom. When that happens, the doctor has to go in and remove the ectopic pregnancy, and that’s not an abortion.”
She said surgery to treat ectopic pregnancies has never been viewed as an abortion.
According to Brown, the legislation will also not address stored embryos used for in vitro fertilization, often referred to as IVF, or the morning-after pill, commonly known as Plan B.
“The morning-after pill is used to prevent fertilization,” she said, “so this will not be banning the morning after pill.”
Finally, she said the chemical used for medical abortions will not be banned because it is also prescribed following a miscarriage.
“We will be very targeted. For example, the chemical in the abortion pill, … those same medicines, those same pharmaceuticals, are often used when women have miscarriages as well,” Brown said. “We’re not going to be banning those pharmaceuticals. We’re going to be banning them if there’s an indication for an abortion. ’Cause there’s a difference.”