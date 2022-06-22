Parents who’ve been waiting to inoculate their young children against COVID-19 can now do so. But the Indiana health department’s online system for guiding parents to the shots still had glitches Tuesday.
Federal health authorities say those between 6 months and 5 years old can now receive COVID-19 vaccines that have been deemed safe and effective.
Parents are being advised to check the state’s COVID-19 website for locations. An online map there shows 72 Allen County sites where vaccines are offered, but only two of them said they were administering vaccines to children between 6 months and 5 years old.
Three others, at CVS pharmacies’ Minute Clinics in Fort Wayne, indicated shots were available only to those between 18 months and 5 years old. The Minute Clinic locations were identified as 6279 E. State Blvd., 10170 Illinois Road and 770 E. Dupont Road.
Repeated calls to the state’s 211 hotline recommended for finding vaccination locations provided only busy signals Tuesday afternoon.
“Vaccine rollout hasn’t been to all agencies, and people should call ahead to make sure vaccines are available,” said Matt LeBlanc, spokesman for the Allen County Department of Health. “Some sites can’t accommodate walk-ins, and some can.”
LeBlanc said it’s best to check with your own medical provider about how to get young children immunized.
In Fort Wayne, the state website says the Super Shot clinic at 1515 Hobson Road is administering both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to young children. However, following the state website’s Super Shot prompts lead someone seeking the shots to a dead end – a notice saying those under age 5 were not eligible.
In a news release, Super Shot said it will offer vaccinations to those between 6 months and 5 years old 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Appointments can be made at 424-7468 or Supershot.org. Walk-ins will be accepted if capacity allows.
Dr. Kathleen Bohnke at 1123 Parkview Plaza Drive also was listed on the state’s website as administering shots to those 6 months to 5 years old.
LeBlanc said the county health department’s clinic at its Medical Annex at 4813 New Haven Ave. will start offering the shots to those between 6 months and 5 years old on Monday. He recommended calling the annex at 449-7504 to make an appointment.
Federal health officials say 18 million children 6 months to 5 years are now eligible for vaccination against COVID-19. The children can receive either three doses of the Pfizer vaccine or two doses of the Moderna vaccine, federal approvals say.
The Moderna doses are given a month apart. The second dose of the Pfizer series is given three weeks after the first, with the third doses given at least eight weeks later.