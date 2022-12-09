Mayor Tom Henry’s Administration Friday recommended small businesses and nonprofits to receive money through the American Rescue Plan Act.
The recommendations are a result of a thorough review of applications that were submitted earlier this year, the mayor's office said.
The list of suggested recipients will be introduced through a resolution at Tuesday's City Council meeting, with discussions and possible approvals set for Dec. 20.
Recommended recipients for the small business subgrant program:
- Chance Bar, $42,940.00
- 816 Pint & Slice, $50,000.00
- Stryke Industries, $39,370.00
- GT Autobody Inc., $50,000.00
- Custom Poly Packaging, $50,000.00
- Chestnut Services Incorporated, $25,000.00
- ievolve Errands, LLC, $10,000.00
- Firefly Coffee House, $50,000.00
- Standing Ovation Performance Apparel, $20,000.00
- Bowmar LLC, $25,000.00
- Q Nails, $25,000.00
- Creative Beginnings, $26,750.61
- The Health Food Shoppe of Fort Wayne, Inc., $22,633.02
- Wood Farms Premium Meats LLC, $20,700.00
- Fort Wayne Cycle House, $21,000.00
- Safe Kids Daycare, $40,470.50
- True Kimchi, $30,000.00
- House of Neco Salon and Boutique, $25,000.00
- Growing Minds, LLC., $50,000.00
- SheeKri Dance Arts, $10,650.18
- Lapsley Inc., $30,000.00
- Klemm’s Candlelight Café, $29,500.00
- Babyland Daycare LLC, $14,580.00
- Comfort Keepers (Leap of Faith Enterprises), $37,762.86
- Longevity Fitness, $36,000.00
Recommended recipients for the nonprofit subgrant program:
- Associated Churches of Fort Wayne and Allen County, Inc., $88,000.00
- Breaking the Chains International Ministries, $20,000.00
- Out of a Jam, Inc., $100,000.00
- CHILL (Creating Hope, Instilling Life Lessons), Inc., $20,000.00
- Inasmuch/Circles of Allen County, $50,000.00
- Erin’s House for Grieving Children, $50,000.00
- PFW Three Rivers Language Center, $30,000.00
- Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne, $100,000.00
- Fort Wayne Youtheatre, $20,000.00
- Lutheran Social Services Inc., $100,000.00
- Vincent Village, $100,000.00
- Anthony Wayne Rehabilitation Center, $47,515.00
- YWCA Northeast Indiana, $100,000.00
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana, $80,820.00
- Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana, $45,000.00
- Fort Wayne Cinema Center, $20,000.00
- Wellspring Interfaith Social Services, $100,000.00
- Fort Wayne Urban League, $59,000.00
- A Mother’s Hope, $100,000.00
- Housing Opportunities Program (Fort Wayne Housing Authority), $31,850.00
- Community Transportation Network, $20,000.00
- Boys and Girls Club, $86,673.11
- MLK Montessori, $45,000.00
- Allen County Public Library Foundation, $31,726.00
- Grace Gathering Central, $20,000.00
- Little River Wetlands Project, Inc., $20,000.00
- Bridge of Grace, Inc., $100,000.00
- Humane Fort Wayne , $20,000.00
- Unity Performing Art, Inc., $100,000.00
- Building a Stronger Family, $25,000.00
- Young Scholars Academy Corporation, $56,187.20
- YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne, $71,000.00
- Euell A. Wilson Center, $83,400.00
- Center for Nonviolence, Inc., $93,500.00
- Latinos Count, Inc., $24,000.00
- Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana, Inc., $100,000.00
- Children’s Nursery School at Peace UCC, $43,000.00
The city has received $50.8 million in ARPA money. Of that total, $5.35 million has been allocated for grant opportunities for four subgrant programs.
The mayor's administration announced recommendations for subgrant recipients in the tourism and public health sectors in October. Those recommendations were approved by City Council.
The overall Fort Wayne ARPA/State & Local Fiscal Recovery Funds Plan was developed with participation from the mayor's administration, city government division and department leaders, City Council, and community members.
The city engaged Crowe as a consultant to provide professional expertise and lead the preparation of the plan.