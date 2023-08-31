Fort Wayne/Allen County
Public invited to Labor Day Picnic
The annual Labor Day Picnic will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday at Headwaters Park, officials with the Northeast Indiana AFL-CIO announced Thursday.
“Labor Day Picnic Committee members have invested well over 1,000 volunteer hours to bring this gift to the community,” said Darryl Esterline, who chairs the committee.
The event includes free food, drinks, kids’ activities and bingo games. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Clean the Drains sign-up extended
City officials are extending the registration deadline for Clean the Drains Day to Wednesday because of the holiday weekend, they announced Thursday in a news release.
“The extension gives individuals, neighborhoods, churches, businesses and organizations a few extra days to submit their registration form at cleandrainsfortwayne.org,” the release said. “Clean the Drains Day is a wonderful opportunity to come together, make a positive difference, and ensure that only rain finds its way into the drains.”
Debris that enters drains ends up in local creeks, streams, rivers and ponds. Cleaning drains helps prevent flooding and pollution, officials said.
Friends of the Rivers and City Utilities are organizing the event for volunteers to clear storm drains of debris and trash and then mark them with a special medallion Sept. 23 or any day that week beginning Sept. 16, the release said.
Drain Stormers will receive a kit with all the equipment and instructions needed and a commemorative T-shirt for each volunteer.
Coalition plans candidates forum
A local coalition has invited candidates for all Fort Wayne races in the upcoming election to participate in a forum Sept. 14.
Voters are asked to submit questions.
The Voter Initiative Coalition and several community organizations are hosting the forum, which will be from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Allen County Public Library theater, 900 Library Plaza.
The community organizations include the Fort Wayne Chapter of the Links Inc., Fort Wayne Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., Indiana Poor People’s Campaign, League of Women Voters of Fort Wayne Area, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority-Iota Chi Omega Chapter, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority-Ets Upsilon Zeta Chapter, Martin Luther King Jr. Club Inc. and the Midwest Building Decarbonization Coalition.
The organizations have invited the candidates for mayor, city clerk and City Council positions.
Questions may be submitted to Linda Durril at ftwaynelinks@gmail.com. For more information, text 260-209-9651.
44th Honor Flight to take off Sept. 13
Honor Flight Northeast Indiana has scheduled its 44th Honor Flight from Fort Wayne on Sept. 13.
The flight will transport 89 veterans from the area to Washington, D.C., to visit various war monuments, officials said Thursday.
Participating veterans will include two from post-World War II, nine from the Korean War, 11 from the Cold War, 59 from the Vietnam years, one who was stationed in Panama, four from Desert Storm/Desert Shield and three from the Iraq War. The group includes four female veterans, according to a news release.
So far, 3,224 veterans have traveled from Fort Wayne to Washington, D.C., on an Honor Flight, officials said.
The upcoming flight will include families with more than one generation of veterans traveling together, including the Bultemeyer family from Decatur. Four members of the Fritz Bultemeyer family – Fritz, Louann and sons Jared and Von – served in the U.S. Army.
A Welcome Home celebration is scheduled at Fort Wayne International Airport for 9 p.m. Sept. 13. Anyone who wishes to participate is asked to arrive by 8 p.m. and park in the long-term parking lot.
