A local developer has proposed a four-story hotel on about 4.5 acres in southwest Fort Wayne.
Blue Flame Development submitted a primary development plan and a rezoning request to the Allen County Plan Commission earlier this month. The Olde Canal Hotel’s address is 8101 W. Jefferson Blvd., but the proposed location appears to be in a cul-de-sac off Olde Canal Place, which runs parallel to Jefferson on the south side.
The development would be south of Lutheran Hospital’s main campus. The hotel would be just outside city limits.
The developers plan on the hotel being more than 115,000 square feet. The plans also show space for a future building that would be connected to the Olde Canal Hotel.
The application includes a waiver that would allow the hotel to have a sign that is 60 feet tall, which would accommodate “the development of a dual-brand hotel.” No other hotels were included in the application.
The property is currently zoned for professional offices and personal services. The developers have asked that the zoning be changed to limited commercial, which would allow the construction of a hotel.
A public hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Oct. 12 at Citizens Square. The plan commission members are then expected to discuss and take action on the proposal at 1 p.m. Oct. 19.
The commission has the final say on the primary development plan but can make only a recommendation on the rezoning request, which will be up to the Allen County commissioners.