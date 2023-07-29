As temperatures soared into the 90s across northeast Indiana this week, the region’s physicians worried that some people weren’t taking health warnings seriously enough.
That attitude, they said, could prove deadly during August’s typically intense heat and humidity.
Heat-related illness is more common than people think, a local cardiologist said Friday.
Dr. Issa Kutkut, who practices with Lutheran Health Physicians, emphasized that heat stroke “can do a lot of damage” to the body because the heart diverts blood flow from major organs to areas beneath the skin in a desperate attempt to increase sweating, the body’s means of cooling itself.
Major organs include the brain, heart, kidneys, stomach, lungs and liver.
“Ultimately, the organs cease to work,” Kutkut said.
More than 600 people in the U.S. die every year from heat-related causes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Dr. Tom Gutwein, the medical director of Parkview Regional Medical Center’s emergency department, said nobody expects they will add to that statistic by doing yard work or taking a long run on a 98-degree day if they’ve done it before without a problem.
“Nobody thinks it’s going to happen to them, but it happens to somebody,” he said Friday. “They think they can defy the odds.”
Know the signs
Details matter. High humidity drives up the heat index, which calculates how hot the air feels to the human body. Working or exercising without taking breaks increases the danger. And not drinking sufficient amounts of water can lead to deadly results when temperatures climb.
“By the time they realize they’re in trouble, it’s significant trouble,” Gutwein said of heat stroke and heat exhaustion patients.
When patients enter the emergency room with heat stroke symptoms, for example, they are immediately treated by medical staff.
“Heat stroke is just as serious as regular cardiovascular stroke and can cause damage to the brain,” Gutwein said.
Kutkut explained that the heart pumps a certain amount of blood every minute.
But when a person sweats in extreme heat, the liquid comes from the blood, reducing the amount available to travel through the body. As a result, the heart starts beating faster and faster in a futile attempt to reach its usual volume of blood flow. Normal bodily processes stop working, he said.
At that point, someone is in real trouble.
The doctors said it’s important to be familiar with the symptoms of various heat-related conditions.
Gutwein said anyone showing signs of heat exhaustion – including dizziness, nausea and confusion – should immediately get into an air-conditioned place, drink water and cool off with ice packs or cold towels. If the symptoms don’t disappear within 20 minutes, head to the hospital, he said.
When signs of heat stroke are detected, don’t waste time, he said. Go straight to the nearest emergency room.
Working in the heat
The U.S. Department of Labor is monitoring the heat – and its effect on workers – through its Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
OSHA issued a heat hazard alert this week “to remind employers of their obligation to protect workers against heat illness or injury in outdoor and indoor workplaces,” the Labor Department said in a news release. OSHA uses hazard alerts to provide specific information on safety and health hazards to employers, workers and other stakeholders. An alert describes the hazard and offers recommendations on how hazardous exposures can be eliminated or reduced and what actions employers should take to protect employees.
Federal officials will increase inspections in “high-risk industries” including construction and agriculture to ensure workers’ safety, the release said.
Julie Su, acting Secretary of Labor, commented on the dangers associated with extreme heat.
“Historically high temperatures impact everyone and put our nation’s workers at high risk,” she said in a statement when issuing a heat hazard alert to remind employers of current standards and ensure workers know their rights.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports 436 people have died due to workplace heat exposure since 2011.
Doug Parker, assistant secretary for OSHA, said states cannot limit worker protections. And heat-related protections aren’t confined to workers who toil in the outdoors.
“Regardless of their job or where in the nation they work, workers have the right to a safe and healthy workplace. OSHA will use every tool and mechanism at our disposal to enforce those rights and make sure that every employee ends their workday safe and healthy,” he said in a statement.
Locally, spokesman John Perlich said city of Fort Wayne officials make employee safety a top priority.
“Three of our major divisions that conduct a lot of work outdoors, Public Works, City Utilities, and Parks (and Recreation), constantly monitor weather conditions and the well-being of employees,” he said through email. “We also rely on experts at (the Indiana Department of Environmental Management) and the Allen County Department of Health for guidance on whether work should be stopped at outdoor work locations.”
“Earlier this week,” Perlich said, “our Risk Management Department sent out a notice to division and department leaders and employees about safety protocols and things to watch for this week with the hot temperatures.”
Staying safe
For anyone who doesn’t have access to air conditioning, the city of Fort Wayne offers cooling stations on days when temperatures are forecast to reach at least 90 degrees with a heat index in the mid-90s to 100 degrees, city spokesman John Perlich said Friday through email.
City and Salvation Army officials opened cooling stations Wednesday through Friday of this week. Perlich said 20 people used the cooling station at the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory the first two days it was open.
The conservatory is downtown at 1100 S. Calhoun St. The Salvation Army’s cooling station is at 2901 N. Clinton St.
Those locations are in addition to The Rescue Mission, 404 E. Washington Blvd., which offers an indoor shelter daily regardless of outside temperature.
Perlich said city officials collaborate with the Salvation Army, St. Joseph Missions Women’s Shelter and Just Neighbors Interfaith Homeless Network for contingency planning. The city and its partners have opened facilities in the past when temperatures – extremely high or low – reached dangerous levels, he added.
“In past events, we’ve not seen shelters fill up, but we do work together” in case that would happen, he said.
For those who don’t choose to use a cooling station, Kutkut and Gutwein offered suggestions to make the heat a little more bearable.
People should wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing made from breathable fabrics, Kutkut said. They should wear hats, take frequent breaks and cut back on coffee and alcohol, which deplete the body of fluids by causing it to pass more urine. When a person’s urine is dark yellow, that’s a sign of dehydration, he said.
Gutwein said anyone exercising outdoors should do so in the early morning or evening hours, when it’s cooler. And they should cut back on intensity by reducing speed, distance or both.
Anyone planning to spend time outdoors in high heat – for any reason – should increase their water intake for 24 to 48 hours before the activity. That could be split between glasses of water and glasses of a sports drink to boost electrolytes, he said. After coming inside, the person should continue drinking extra amounts of water for another 24 to 48 hours to replenish liquids lost, he said.
“You want to have a bit of a reserve,” Gutwein said. “You don’t want to go (into the heat) with a half-full tank.”