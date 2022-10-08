It’s what will be done locally in the fight against fentanyl that excites Nate Moellering most, including the release of new public service announcements.
The local anti-drug activist supports those and other ways of raising awareness of the drug whose use is increasing in northeast Indiana and nationwide.
Moellering traveled to Washington, D.C., last month at the invitation of Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd, and the Republican Study Committee to talk about fentanyl. He and others whose lives were affected by the drug heard not just about legislation. They also heard what steps legislators are taking in their own areas.
And everyone talked with their local representatives afterward about local efforts, said Moellering, community outreach director with Fort Wayne Recovery, and himself a recovering user.
“I do feel a lot of progress was made,” he said. “I believe that the solution starts here at home in our community. Doing things at home is what really matters.”
The solution is to focus on people and the human cost, he added.
He and Theresa Juillerat, another Fort Wayne voice in the fight against fentanyl, were both invited to speak at a roundtable.
Banks said Friday that 300 Americans a day are dying from the drug. “This is a devastating crisis in this country,” he added.
Moellering felt heard by the elected officials. The 15 Congress members spent an hour and 30 minutes with the eight people who traveled from around the country.
“I feel that the members were extremely receptive to what we had to say,” he said.
Moellering didn’t expect them to be so moved by the videos and memories from those who’ve lost family members.
“I think that’s why they took so much time with us, because they could see the human cost,” he said.
Juillerat agreed that participating members of Congress were really engaged, and they talked about the next steps.
“We left there pretty confident our voices were heard,” she said.
Banks talked about his legislation for the new multi-colored fentanyl pills and how marketing to kids would have more severe penalties.
Juillerat sees everyone, young and old, as being at risk, however. “It’s targeting everyone,” she said.
Juillerat is a founder of the Allen County advocacy group called Justice, Accountability and Victims Advocacy, or #JAVA. Her son, Christopher Juillerat, died May 12, 2020, at the age of 23, from a fentanyl overdose.
She’d never heard of the drug until an autopsy showed he had 10 times the lethal dose in his system.
What had the most impact on her about that week, though, was seeing banners displayed at the annual National Rally to Stop Illicit Fentanyl Poisonings. Fifty banners displayed the faces of children who’d lost their lives to the synthetic drug.
“There were some babies on that,” Juillerat said. “It was heartbreaking.”
Banks said he invited Juillerat and Moellering because both have done a lot of work to bring attention to the fentanyl crisis. Other parents were invited so that members of Congress could put a face on the problem.
Banks said elected officials often talk about issues as statistics.
“Hopefully, these personal stories will spur people,” he said Friday.
“There are literally dozens of the bills the Republicans have introduced,” he said, adding the legislation isn’t getting traction.
Moellering sees the fight against fentanyl as all-inclusive.
“It’s not a red or blue issue, it’s a red, white and blue issue,” he said. “It’s an everybody problem and needs an everybody solution.