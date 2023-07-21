When Keoni Seals was about 11 months old, he would spend an entire day screaming in pain. It was unsettling, so his mother, Shyra, took him to the emergency room.
For three months, Keoni was in and out of the hospital, even spending his first birthday in the emergency room. His pediatrician would try her best to help, but the infant would need special treatment from Riley Children’s Hospital.
Keoni has sickle cell disease, a painful condition that causes red blood cells to change into a sickle shape and break down. Indiana is one of the 11 states in the country that works with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help with its Sickle Cell Data Collection Program.
Sickle cell disease primarily affects Black people, with 1 in 13 being born with the disease trait, according to the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute.
The Indiana Department of Health has a Lifelong Sickle Cell Collaborative Services Grant, which received an extra $500,000 at the beginning of July, according to the Indiana Hemophilia and Thrombosis Center.
The grant will be distributed between the Indiana Department of Health, the Hemophilia and Thrombosis Center and other sickle cell community advocates to provide education and resources to sickle cell patients in the state.
Now, at age 20, Keoni is still feeling the effects of sickle cell disease, Shyra Seals said. He’s had his spleen removed and received countless blood transfusions. Sickle cell disease can lead to infections, fatigue and painful episodes in the chest that can last for days or weeks.
At one point, he had pica, a disorder that causes children to crave items that aren’t food and can lead to lead poisoning.
“We didn’t have anyone in Fort Wayne to help at first,” Seals said. “There was a lot more support in Indianapolis.”
When Keoni was receiving treatment at Lutheran Hospital, they met Beverly Lymon, who is in charge of the Timothy Lymon Sickle Cell Foundation – a local nonprofit and support group for both children and adults. Lymon named the foundation after her brother, Timothy Lymon, who had sickle cell disease and died when he was 17.
“We try to educate people about the disease,” Lymon said. “We work with youth that have the disease and their siblings as well because the disease not only affects youth, it affects the whole family.”
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Lymon said, the group met once a month at one of the Allen County Public Library downtown and had about 15 regular members, but numbers would vary. Once the pandemic hit, it became more difficult to meet, and the group is still rebuilding its membership, she said.
Lymon plans to resume regular monthly meetings in October. The group meets every second Saturday.
The foundation started in the 1980s. The idea was born after Lymon visited the hospital with her sister and saw children receiving gifts from the staff, but there was nothing for children with sickle cell disease.
“I was just appalled that a sickle cell child could be in the hospital, and (hospital staff) could be passing out treats, and they would not be able to get anything,” she said.
After that, Lymon said, she would go to hospitals and bring backpacks with activities to keep children in the hospital occupied.
“We wanted them to not think about their illness and keep their mind busy,” she added. “It worked out pretty successfully.”
Christopher Riley, board member for the Timothy Lymon Foundation, said it’s important to educate people on sickle cell disease. People might not know they have the sickle cell trait, he said, and they could have a child with someone else who doesn’t know they have it.
“They could have a lifetime of dealing with the ramifications of sickle cell disease and not even know about it before,” he said.
Riley said it’s important for the Timothy Lymon Foundation to help provide that education, especially in communities where health care is underfunded. He also believes the education is important in Fort Wayne because it’s Indiana’s second-largest city.
Lymon said the foundation attends health fairs and clinics around the city to share information. Foundation volunteers also put red bows up around Fort Wayne during September, which is National Sickle Cell Awareness Month.
“We sometimes put up 1,000 bows or so in the Fort Wayne area,” she said. “And then on each of the bows, we put down some information to educate the public about the illness because a lot of people aren’t familiar with it.”
The bows prompt people to ask about sickle cell disease, Seals said.
“I noticed a shift in my son’s experience with nurses,” she said. “Now they know what to look for, and they’re more present and more interested in learning about his pain.”
Each person’s experience with sickle cell disease is different, and sometimes the effects of it cannot be seen, Seals said. She sometimes struggled with officials at her son’s school to help them understand the pain he was in because they couldn’t see it for themselves.
“Sometimes we would hear, ‘Oh, he’s just faking it,’ ” she said. “But, (Lymon) would come in and explain what sickle cell disease is and help us through that. Sometimes she would even be there before me because she just wants to be an advocate for parents and kids.”
Crystal and George Guy’s son, George Guy IV, 17, also has sickle cell disease. The family lived in Iowa when George IV was born, and they found out about the Timothy Lymon Foundation through a Fort Wayne clinic after moving here.
It’s extra stressful to be a parent of a child with sickle cell disease, Crystal Guy said, because something as small as the common cold could send his health in a different direction. George Guy also said it’s been challenging to be a parent of someone with sickle cell disease, especially when dealing with accommodations in school.
“He may miss days because he’s struggling with sickle cell disease, and his schools may not even have the resources to help him,” he said.
The Timothy Lymon Foundation has helped George IV because it gives him an opportunity to talk to other people who have the same chronic illness, George Guy said. The couple said their son has a good social network, but his illness complicates when he can see his friends.
“He’s met some of his best friends through this program,” George Guy said. “It would have been a very lonely experience without the group.”
The couple said they hope the Timothy Lymon Foundation can partner with hospitals in the future to give children more resources. George Guy said some of these resources could include scholarships or tutoring for kids and liaisons to help parents navigate the health care system.
Lymon is optimistic about the future of her organization and sickle cell disease in Indiana, especially if the public is educated on the illness.
“I think that some changes are coming, I just don’t think they’re happening quick enough,” she said. “But, education is coming, and I’m pretty hopeful.”