Just before the June 13 derecho hit northeast Indiana, a local Girls Scouts troop installed a monarch way station at Fox Island County Park.
The six fourth grade girls installed the way station as part of their yearlong Take Action Project, designed to leave a lasting impact on the community.
A monarch way station is a habitat including necessary resources for butterflies, such as milkweed, nectar plants and flowers. The Fox Island way station is 1,700 square feet, but to be certified it had to be at least 100 square feet, troop leader Sarah Maloy said.
“(It’s been a great) addition to the park,” Maloy said. “This habitat allows the introduction of a monarch way station to both visitors, and school and youth groups through the interpretive signage, and the presence of necessary items for a healthy, certified habitat.”
Maloy said the first step for the troop was to partner with Fox Island’s staff to see what the park’s needs were. From there, they toured the park and researched different project ideas.
Each troop member presented information about each project idea, and the troop voted to create the way station. They all helped prepare the area by removing sod, edging and creating a weed barrier, as well as planting more than 400 native plants, shrubs and several types of milkweed.
“It’s been a great thing,” Maloy said. “We also funded and provided the interpretive signs (for the way station). One of the signs talks specifically about the habitat, and the other talks about the monarch butterfly.”
The troop was funded the $6,000 they earned from this year’s cookie sales. Faith Van Gilder, chief officer of marketing and development for the Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana, Michiana, said the troop sold 12,390 packages of cookies.
From cookie sales, the troop earns 50 cents per package that they can use to fund summer camps, trips and projects. Van Gilder said it’s typical for a troop to do a Take Action Project each year.
“We always encourage them to do a project that is going to impact the community,” Van Gilder said. “What they choose is completely up to the girls.”
Even though Fox Island is closed indefinitely because of the derecho, the Girl Scouts are optimistic about the future, Van Gilder said, and looking for ways to help.
“Girls have said in surveys that they are concerned about the environment and climate,” she said. “We are so proud of the Girl Scouts for recognizing a problem, understanding it and taking action to make the world a better place.”
Prior to the storm, Maloy said the girls were visiting the way station regularly to take care of it. Now, they are still helping maintain it, but their approach had to be changed from before.
“I am currently partnering with park staff regarding maintenance of the monarch way station,” Maloy said. “It is the intention of the troop’s adult volunteers to maintain it (weeding and watering) until the park is open to the public again, and it is safe for youth to visit.”