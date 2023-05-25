Wesley Bennett, commissioner of the Department of Local Government Finance, will fill a vacancy on the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Thursday.
Bennett will fill the spot left by Stefanie Krevda, who was appointed in 2018. Holcomb said Bennett has a reputation as a respected leader and a "thoughtful and trustworthy" partner to communities in the state.
"His career experience in successfully managing government finance will serve him and our state well navigating the complex industry of utility regulation," Holcomb said in a statement.
Bennett said in a news release that he's honored to be selected and that he looks forward to working on the commission.
"My previous roles in both the private and public sectors will serve me well as we move the state forward toward cleaner, more efficient and reliable energy delivery systems and methods," Bennett said. "I want to thank my staff at (the Department of Local Government Finance), and the many stakeholders that supported us as we strived to deliver the highest and most effective level of customer service to local government."
The appointment will leave a vacancy at the head of the Department of Local Government Finance. Holcomb's news release said a new commissioner will be named soon.