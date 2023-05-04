Eleven local government officials now lead the efforts to make the long-anticipated Poka-Bache Connector trail a reality.
The 11-member Poka-Bache Connector Task Force started monthly meetings to work on the planned 81-mile trail, according to a city of Fort Wayne news release. The trail is planned to extend from Pokagon State Park in Angola to Ouabache State Park in Bluffton – and to be a crucial part of northeast Indiana’s United Trails project.
It would be a tourist destination for hikers, bicyclists and non-motorized forms of transportation, and it would support cultural and economic growth in the four counties and seven municipalities it connects, the news release said. The places along the planned trail are Steuben, Dekalb, Allen and Wells and Fort Wayne, Bluffton, Ossian, Angola, Auburn, Huntertown and Waterloo, and each appointed one representative to the task force.
With the task force in place, the Poka-Bache Connector Coalition stepped into an advisory role. The coalition represents different groups interested in the trail, including local public agencies, nonprofit trail groups, community foundations, visitors’ bureaus and community members, the news release said.
The coalition’s representatives determined the best way to foster the collaboration and cooperation needed to complete the trail was an interlocal agreement between the counties and towns involved.