The Midwest Building Decarbonization Coalition, which includes a former Allen County councilwoman, wants the city to form a grassroots equity commission to address issues including funding and climate change.
Sheila Curry-Campbell, the coalition’s finance co-leader, said the group of 10 spoke to the council because it believes the city needs a grassroots equity commission to have oversight of funding.
She said the commission would help ensure Fort Wayne is applying for all sorts of grant funding and, if money is received, that it is being distributed equitably.
“We have no oversight right now,” she said.
While the coalition focuses on equity for clean energy and other climate change options, the equity commission’s focus would be broader.
The coalition is proposing two or three commission members from different qualities of life to sit on the new board.
Curry-Campbell said the largest motivation for the commission was the mayor’s sustainability plan announced in April.
The plan was created based on research on how aware residents are of climate change and how adaptive and resilient city departments have been.
The sustainability plan strategy includes planting trees to improve the air and water quality in Fort Wayne. The plan said trees absorb carbon dioxide, which improves air quality. They also provide shade, allowing adaptation to the rising temperatures, and support a healthy water cycle to reduce flooding and slowing runoff.
The coalition wants to form the grassroots equity commission because along with the sustainability plan, group members feel the community does not know what is going on within the city’s government.
“We need oversight – that’s the problem,” Curry-Campbell said. “We don’t know anything as a community.”
At Tuesday’s council meeting, a $11.7 million appropriation plan was approved for various projects. The money will come from the income tax for the 2023 budget. Until the meeting, the projects designated for funding had not been disclosed publicly, Curry-Campbell said.
Raymond Dix Jr., the senior pastor at Pilgrim Baptist Church of Fort Wayne, spoke in favor of forming the commission.
“The commission approach allows organizations to collectively address the growing inequities of federal government-based initiatives that impact our communities,” he said.
Councilman Glynn Hines, D-at large, said he supports the idea of an equity commission.
“I look forward to the mayor and this administration moving forward in that direction,” he said.
Curry-Campbell said when Hines finishes his last term on the council this year, there is an open spot for him on the grassroots equity commission.
Mayor Tom Henry’s administration Wednesday said the office will look into the proposal for consideration.
“Equity is one of the top priorities of Mayor Henry and his leadership team. As part of that commitment, the mayor appreciates and values input from the public,” Henry’s office said in a statement.
“Engagement, innovation, and performance have been the pillars of the mayor’s administration, and feedback and involvement from residents and neighborhoods have helped us become the award-winning city that we are today.”