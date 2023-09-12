Fort Wayne City Council members who represent specific districts will each receive a portion of more than $2 million of local income tax dollars to use on concrete projects, such as street and sidewalk repairs.
The council voted 7-2 Tuesday to approve more than $11.7 million for projects.
The council originally decided to work with city officials on determining how the funds would be used in this year’s budget at the Aug. 8 meeting. The income tax funds under consideration totaled $19.75 million, but the members approved less than half of the amount – nearly $8 million – at that meeting.
After some discussion and revisions, council members passed the rest of the list Tuesday. Councilmen Russ Jehl, R-2nd, and Jason Arp, R-4th, voted against the funds because of the amount of money being allocated mostly to downtown projects.
“Very, very little, even in this revised bill, is going out to the neighborhoods,” Jehl said. “It’s being concentrated on a few blocks downtown. Even now we’re investing more of these funds to buy new stuff downtown and tear it down than to fix the things that are broken throughout the city. And you aren’t ever going to catch up.”
Arp voted to approve the funds in the committee session but later changed his mind and opposed it in the final vote.
Paul Ensley, R-1st, and Tom Didier, R-3rd, said Tuesday they did not support the inclusion of railroad overpass repairs, but they ultimately favored approval because of other projects they wanted to see funded.
Karl Bandemer, deputy mayor, said Mayor Tom Henry’s administration met with council members to hear their concerns about plans for the funds. He said some of the projects that council members have requested were added to the plan.
Many council members were concerned about the amount of proposed funds being spent on the downtown area. Jehl shared how much Henry proposed for projects in each district at the August meeting.
Districts 1 and 2 would have seen 1%, District 3 would have gotten about 3%, and District 4 would have received nothing. District 5 would have received less than 6%, and the southwest 6th District would have received about 25%. The downtown area would have received 64%, and the remaining funds were for projects that affected the whole city, he said.
Jehl said District 2 will now see about 3% of the funds.
Members said in August they wanted to be part of the process of determining which city projects will get funding. Councilman Glynn Hines, D-at large, said working with Henry’s administration and reviewing the plan together helped the process.
“My concern is that you don’t communicate effectively often enough,” Hines said. “And it showed in this particular case.”
Over the last month, Henry’s administration has met with council members to hear district-specific concerns that could use funding. Bandemer said the new plan includes projects that address the districts that have been neglected.
Solutions include allowing district council members to have about $400,000 each to fix roads, sidewalks and curbs in their areas.
An agreement to add about $100,000 to Neighborhood Improvement Grants was also added to the original plan presented in August.
The final addition was $500,000 being allocated to developing a second floor to the Pontiac Street Market expected to open in the fall. The 918 E. Pontiac St. market will create a 6,500-square-foot grocery store in an area that is underserved for food access.
The $11 million approved Tuesday includes $1 million for LED street lights, $1 million for railroad overpasses, $2 million for property acquisition and an additional $3 million for the Pontiac grocery store.