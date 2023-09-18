The Fort Wayne Plan Commission approved the rezoning and plan for a Murray Equipment industrial development for machinery, metal fabrication and warehousing on Nuttman Avenue.
The development, being planned due to the company’s growth, was approved Monday 8-0, despite the concerns from a couple about noise for their home and business located north of the property.
The Murray property, nearly 15 acres, is at 3633 Nuttman Ave. in Wayne Township. It is zoned as residential with a small portion as industrial. Murray requested a rezoning to industrial. The Nuttman property will be the third local operation for the business.
Murray Equipment, 2515 Charleston Place, also had a 2,000-square-foot office expansion built in 2015. The company provides system designs and manufacturing for agribusiness, specializing in equipment that makes and dispenses fertilizers.
The northern side of the property is lined with trees, some or all of which Attorney Pat Hess of Beckman Lawson said could potentially be removed for the development. However, Murray Equipment would try to keep as many trees as possible, he said at the public hearing last week on Sept. 11
Joshua and Lindsey McNeal, who live north of the property, said during a public hearing last week that they are opposed to Murray’s planned location being next to their home and business. The McNeal’s were the only people who spoke in opposition of the development.
Joshua McNeal said his family has owned the crops next to the proposed development site for almost 200 years, and the trees that could be removed would act as a sound barrier from any noises from production at the future building, such as heavy semis and machinery.
“Our quality of life, our property values are not going to be maintained,” he said at the public hearing.
The treeline protects the McNeal’s view from their home but also for their business J&L Pickin’ Patch, he said.
A sports club is across the intersection of Nuttman and Ardmore avenues from the proposed development.
J&L Pickin’ Patch contains flowers that visitors can pick themselves, along with produce. The owners also offer the location as a photography area for engagement and family photoshoots.
“I cannot imagine a situation where having an industrial building across the street and losing all tree line buffers from our (farm) will not hurt our business,” Lindsey McNeal said at the public hearing.
However, Murray Equipment provided a written commitment to consider other development plans that will keep or add a new treeline and any additional screening on the northside of the property to keep daytime noise and visuals of the building to a minimum.
Connie Haas Zuber, president of the plan commission, said she originally had concerns about the development being built next to a farm that has been there for a long time. However, she said the other surrounding area has been claimed by utilities, so a development like Murray’s is not unusual for the area.
The company’s willingness to redevelop the plan to address the trees and the screening makes the plan “as good as it could possibly be,” she said.
Patrick Zaharako, a member of the plan commission and city engineer, said there have been discussions about the building being a one-shift plant, so any noise would be throughout the day and not at night.
The rezoning and development plan for the Murray Equipment building were separately voted on. The rezoning petition will go to City Council for final approval with a do pass recommendation while the development plan is officially approved by the plan commission.