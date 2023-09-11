Fort Wayne Plan Commission members heard from a couple Monday who think Murray Equipment’s plans to put an industrial development in southwest Fort Wayne would change and ultimately hurt the area where they live and run a business.
The property, nearly 15 acres, is located at 3633 Nuttman Ave. in Wayne Township. It is zoned as residential with a small portion as industrial. Murray is requesting to rezone the area as industrial to add a third location to its business.
Murray Equipment, located at 2515 Charleston Place, provides system designs and manufacturing for agribusiness. The company specializes in equipment that makes and dispenses fertilizers.
Attorney Pat Hess of Beckman Lawson said Murray is looking ahead based on current growth as it pursues the development.
The northern side of the property is lined with trees, some or all of which Hess said could potentially be removed for the development. However, he said the development would try to keep as many trees as possible.
Joshua and Lindsey McNeal, who live north of the property, said they are opposed to Murray’s planned location being next to their home and business.
Joshua McNeal said his family has owned the crops next to the proposed development site for almost 200 years.
He said the trees that could be removed would act as a sound barrier from any noises from production at the future building, such as heavy semis and machinery.
“It also protects our views, and it protects the Fort Wayne Sports Club where we have lots of people that come from tourism and play soccer. Instead they would be looking at a ginormous building,” he said.
The sports club is across the intersection of Nuttman and Ardmore avenues from the proposed development.
Murray argues that industrial development would be normal for the area, but Joshua McNeal said the industrial areas do not contain a building that is more than two acres in the area.
“Our quality of life, our property values are not going to be maintained,” he said.
Lindsey McNeal said the development would negatively affect their agritourism business, J&L Pickin’ Patch.
The patch contains flowers that visitors can pick themselves, along with produce. Lindsey said they also offer the location as a photography area for engagement and family photoshoots.
“I cannot imagine a situation where having an industrial building across the street and losing all tree line buffers from our (farm) will not hurt our business,” she said. “We’re very reliant, for obvious reasons, on the setting and the green space around us.”
Lindsey McNeal asked the plan commission to vote against the project because Fort Wayne has more suitable locations for industrial development.
“We’re building an attraction near the heart of Fort Wayne, expanding the revitalization and bringing people to the Fort,” she said. “Allowing industrial to inch closer to downtown and all the work being done to revamp the areas of disrepair there –it seems counterintuitive to us.”
The McNeals were the only people who spoke in opposition of the development at the public hearing. The commission is expected to discuss and take action Monday at 5:30 p.m. in Citizens Square.
The plan commission has the final say on Murray’s primary development plan. However, for rezoning, the members can only pass along a recommendation to Fort Wayne City Council members, who have the final say on rezoning requests.