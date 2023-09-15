The Women’s Fund of Greater Fort Wayne was among the many organizations who attended an advocacy event in Washington D.C. this week.
More than 150 gender justice advocates rallied on Capitol Hill Tuesday for Feminist Philanthropy Hill Day. The advocacy event was organized by the Women’s Funding Network in partnership with the National Women’s Law Center and the Global Fund for Women.
The event marked the first time to Women’s Fund of Greater Fort Wayne engaged in policy advocacy at the federal level for the first time. The local group focuses on the needs of women and girls in Allen County.
The day consisted of how-to training on police advocacy led, a Senate briefing on policy solutions and meetings with elected officials.
Cassie Beer, director of the Allen County group, said in a statement that she met with Sen. Mike Braun and Sen. Todd Young, both Republicans representing Indiana.
“I asked for three specific areas of support: committing $16 million nationally to support the childcare crisis, supporting the SAFER Act to hold college campuses accountable for their support for survivors of sexual violence, and to remove salary history questions for federal employee compensation,” Beer said. “Sen. Braun asked specific follow-up questions about supporting women in the workplace and asked to meet again back in Indiana later this fall to hear from more of our committee members and community partners.”