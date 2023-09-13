U.S. Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) on Wednesday joined with Senators Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), and Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) to host the first bipartisan “AI Insight Forum.”
A news release from Young's office said the forum focused on key policy issues, opportunities, and threats related to artificial intelligence.
The all-day event was open to the entire Senate and featured CEOs of leading tech companies, including X's Elon Musk, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, Google's Sundar Pichai, NVIDIA’s Jensen Huang, and OpenAI's Sam Altman. Leaders in defense, research, education, and civil society also were invited to Wednesday's discussion.
“The breadth of expertise across a range of disciplines that gathered today was immense, and my colleagues and I learned a great deal during the event," Young said in a statement.
"An AI-enabled society holds incredible promise, but AI’s potential benefits are accompanied by potential risks," he said. "As Congress explores key policy issues related to AI, we should identify areas where existing law does not address potential AI-specific vulnerabilities, but we also must ensure policymakers don’t overregulate and limit AI’s benefits to our society, economy, and national security. I look forward to working with my colleagues on these issues over the next few months.”
Wednesday’s event is the first in a series of AI Insight Forums organized by the senators that will take place throughout the fall, the news release said.