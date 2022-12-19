Allen County health officials and two of the region's health networks have joined forces to remind residents of hospitalization visitation rules as winter holidays arrive during a time of heightened respiratory infections.
Cases of three potentially severe viruses – COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) – have risen in recent weeks, Dr. Thomas Gutwein, Allen County Health Commissioner, said Monday in a news release.
“Health care providers across the country are seeing a significant increase in hospitalizations and cases of serious respiratory viruses, and Allen County has not escaped the trend,” he said.
“Visitation policies are proactive measures to lessen the effects on hospitals and help stop the spread of disease," Gutwein added.
Hospitals' policies may differ from one another and even within patient-care areas, health officials said. They advised contacting the hospitals prior to arriving.
Visitors also can check Lutheran at www.lutheranhealth.net/patients-visitors and Parkview at www.parkview.com/messageboard for specifics.
Parkview Health Monday stiffened its visitor rules.
Children younger than 12 are not allowed to visit, and anyone who does visit is urged to wear a mask, Parkview officials said.
Anyone of any age with flu-like symptoms – fever, chills, body aches, sore throat and cough – should not visit, they said. And, only two people per patient are allowed to visit at one time.
Lutheran Health Network is maintaining the rules it has had in place for some time, according to its website.
It requires face masks at all times. Children can visit if they wear masks covering their noses and mouths. Two visitors are allowed per patient at one time.
However, some areas, such as the neonatal intensive care unit, known as the NICU, may have age and other restrictions, Lutheran officials said. Those with respiratory symptoms are urged not to visit. Visitors are asked to practice social distancing and hand hygiene.
In recent weeks, area health officials and hospitals have been coping with COVID-19, flu and RSV cases at the same time – what some are calling a triple-demic.
COVID-19 cases have not completely abated, statistics show.
Last week, the Allen County Department of Health reported 514 new cases of COVID-19, including one death. In the week ending Dec. 9, 625 cases and two deaths were reported, while between Nov. 25 and Dec. 2, there were 701 cases and four deaths.
Flu, meanwhile, is considered "very high" statewide, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of the week ending Dec. 10. Influenza-like illness accounted for about 7.5% of visits to emergency rooms and urgent-care centers. In the northeast Indiana region, flu reached nearly 5%.
Statewide, 48 Hoosier flu deaths this season were attributed to flu, with one death of a child between 5 and 11 years old.
RSV cases are on the downtrend, health officials reported, after having peaked in many facilities last month. RSV typically strikes young children and there is no vaccine to prevent the illness, which causes runny nose, fever, cough and wheezing in advanced or severe cases.
Allen County health officials say the spread of all three illnesses can be prevented by many of the same measures. They include:
+ Getting vaccinated. COVID-19 and flu vaccinations are available for those older than 6 months. Check allencountyhealth/vaccinations or call 449-7504 for information and appointments. Super Shot also vaccinates children and adults; check supershot.org or call 424-7648. COVID-19 shots also are available at area pharmacies, including on a walk-in basis at some. Vaccine providers can be found at www.vaccines.gov.
+ Washing or sanitizing hands frequently.
+ Staying home from work or school if you're sick. Symptoms of respiratory diseases can include fever and body/muscle aches, not just nose and throat soreness.
+ Cover coughs and sneezes, but not with your hands. Use a tissue or your elbow; dispose of tissues properly and promptly and wash or sanitize your hands.
+ Wear a mask in crowded places or if in close quarters; if exposed to a sick person, wearing a face-covering is required and/or recommended.