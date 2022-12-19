Parkview Health, Lutheran Health Network and the Allen County Department of Health have joined forces to remind residents of visitation practices as winter holidays occur during a time of heightened respiratory infections.
Cases of three potentially severe viruses – COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) – have risen in recent weeks, Dr. Thomas Gutwein, Allen County Health Commissioner, said today in a news release.
“Health care providers across the country are seeing a significant increase in hospitalizations and cases of serious respiratory viruses, and Allen County has not escaped the trend,” he said.
“Visitation policies are proactive measures to lessen the effects on hospitals and help stop the spread of disease," Gutwein said.
Hospitals' policies may differ from one another and even within patient-care areas, health officials said. They advised contacting the hospitals prior to arriving.
Visitors also can check Lutheran at www.lutheranhealth.net/patients-visitors and Parkview at www.parkview.com/messageboard for specifics.