A 16-year-old boy in San Juan de la Maguana, Dominican Republic, had never breathed through his nose.
His grandmother worried day and night that a moment would arrive when she wouldn’t be there – despite risking exhaustion – to rouse her grandson when he might stop breathing. The obstructions in his nasal passage were a real threat.
In Fort Wayne, getting a procedure to eliminate those obstructions would be relatively simple. But that’s not the reality for people in areas lacking access to routine health care.
However, short-term medical missions that some Fort Wayne health care professionals are participating in are changing the quality of life for patients globally.
In November, Dr. Mohan Rao of ENT Associates accompanied six medical professionals to San Juan de la Maguana for a long week of surgical procedures, organized by Solid Rock International, a Christian nonprofit. Rao’s Fort Wayne team included a pre-op nurse, an anesthesiologist, a surgical tech, an operating room nurse and two recovery room nurses.
Team members packed their equipment and supplies into 12 suitcases. Upon arriving at the airport in Santo Domingo, Rao’s team split into small groups to avoid drawing attention at customs, which could bring about mission-threatening confiscations. From there they took a three-hour bus ride to San Juan, one hour east of the Haitian border.
At the Solid Rock clinical facilities, more than 70 potential patients were waiting. Given time constraints, the team could provide only 41 children surgical care.
The teenage boy whose examination identified nasal polyps was one of the patients whose life was forever changed, Rao said. After surgery, the 16-year-old breathed through his nose for the first time he could remember, and Rao said his wide smile provided a permanent memory for the surgical team. The boy’s grandmother would now be able to sleep through the night, too.
Short-term medical missions, or STMMs, have grown significantly since their modest beginnings in the early 1960s, especially in the last two decades. U.S. professionals engage in the most international missions, followed by Canada, the U.K. and Australia, according to a study in BMC Health Services Research, a peer-reviewed journal.
Though there is no universal tracking, the BMC survey of web data put the number of international mission organizations at nearly 600 with about 6,000 mission trips from the U.S. to foreign countries. The largest mission organizations include Mercy Hope, Orbis International, Operation Smile and Orthopedics Overseas, but the majority are smaller groups, the study said.
Despite extending access to health care, STMMs remain largely unregulated. That means some physicians participating in the missions may have little or no familiarity with local cultures, languages and customs. Other concerns, according to those familiar with the missions, include inadequate informed consent, inadequate follow-up care for complications and trainee surgeons not receiving senior supervision. Medical personnel are not required to be licensed in the mission country, leaving it to local authorities to rule on the qualifications of visiting physicians.
Positive results include free, direct medical care, First World surgical procedures and preventive health services. Other benefits are professional and patient education in locations without access to modern health care.
Over the past 25 years, Dr. Eric Purdy, Fort Wayne ophthalmologist, has led more than 70 missions to Central and South America, Southeast Asia and South Asia. Globally, the World Health Organization estimates at least 2.2 billion people have a vision impairment. Medical providers participating in mission trips can provide cataract surgery, treatment for glaucoma and care for various eye injuries and afflictions.
Purdy is a leading expert on planning and executing international missions. He has lectured at the American Academy of Ophthalmology and trained at the Mayo Clinic. His work with the University of Cincinnati has resulted in mission trips being incorporated into the residency requirements at that medical school, a trend evident in the growing participation in STMMs by U.S. residency programs.
Missions can take six months to a year to plan and have become more complex over the years. An early mission originating in Fort Wayne during the late 1980s involved a group of octogenarian WWII and Korean War veterans. The volunteers loaded a caravan of buses, trucks and even a decommissioned fire truck to drive supplies and medications to Central America.
Today, delivering equipment for major missions can involve containers with more than $1 million worth of equipment and supplies, requiring formal shipping arrangements. The increase in bureaucracy, added customs fees and border documentation for supplies and personnel make attention to detail a necessary part of trip planning, Purdy said in a December interview.
Not all medical missions are the same, of course.
In the late 1990s, Dr. Jerry Cooper, an orthopedic surgeon, said he discovered a “personal calling” after a first mission to Kenya where he worked with the University of Nairobi’s department of orthopedics. After returning for more than 20 years, Cooper has two generations of colleagues among the doctors in Nairobi. His wife, Alex Cooper, a registered nurse, also participates in the trips. The legacy of these missions has left behind not only the transfer of expertise but donated equipment and permanent installations.
In-country facilities have been built up into sterile environments with state-of-the-art surgical equipment.
Cooper’s work with Orthopedics Overseas, a group of 650 surgeons dedicated to improving orthopedic education in 12 countries, has further integrated the University of Nairobi Orthopedic into a multinational network of support.
The Coopers and partners have also established a permanent primary school in Kampala, Uganda, which houses 300 students and is funded by donations.
These medical missions can develop into long-term commitments.
In 1998 after her residency, Dr. Jane Weaver spent six months in San Lorenzo, Ecuador. Afterward she returned to private practice in Fort Wayne and “prayed to see what would happen.” In 2001, Weaver, a general surgeon, returned to Ecuador for a two-year mission at the end of which she was offered the directorship of the mission organization. In 2007, she bought the clinic with her partners. Her half-year residency turned into 22 years and counting in San Lorenzo. According to Dr. Cesar Vargas, a Fort Wayne anesthesiologist who volunteers at her clinic, “Dr. Weaver is the Mother Theresa of Ecuador.”
The San Lorenzo clinic derives its revenues from surgery with financial help from Latin American Missions, a Christian Mission organization in Valdosta, Georgia, as well as from individual donors. Patients are charged based on ability to pay.
“The clinic isn’t fancy,” Weaver said. She is proud though to provide first-class surgical care to the people in her region who are largely “forgotten and forced to scrounge for a living.”
Weaver has invited various specialists to her clinic, including Dr. Geoff Randolph, a retired reconstructive surgeon who specializes in cleft palate surgery.
In the U.S., Randolph performs surgery on children up to 3 years old. On missions, he performs the corrective surgery on older children up to teenagers. In addition to Ecuador, Randolph has worked in Vietnam, China, Dominican Republic and South Africa. He has also worked with Operation Smile, a global organization with 6,000 volunteers from 60 countries.
“Each mission incorporates lectures to physicians through interpreters. In the Dominican Republic, post-trip communication continues to inform post-op care through a nucleus of in-country staff,” said Randolph, who practiced at Lutheran Hospital and IU Health before his retirement.
One of Randolph’s most memorable patients was at Weaver’s clinic in Ecuador. A 2-year-old girl had suffered burns across her arms and chest from an accident with boiling water. The resulting scars had fixed the girl’s elbow to her chest. After surgeries and post-op physical therapy the girl now has full use of her arms, Randolph said.
More than half the world’s population lacks access to essential health care, according to a WHO and World Bank study – a far greater need than current missions can fulfill.
“Transferring expertise through teaching missions, lectures, and sub-specialty training is the future and the most effective leverage of input,” Purdy said.