Drugs like fentanyl are so easy to come by that users can find them on social media, city officials said in a news release Tuesday.
That's why, they said, Fort Wayne residents should know the risks associated with the synthetic opioid that is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. Two milligrams of fentanyl is enough for someone to overdose and die, according to the news release.
The problem is that fentanyl can be in anything, Fort Wayne Police Captain Kevin Hunter said in the release. And even with deadly amounts of the opioid, users cannot see, taste or smell it in laced pills.
“We have seen just about every street drug laced with fentanyl, so there are no safe street drugs at this time," Hunter, who works in the Vice and Narcotics Division, said in a statement.
The pills come in many colors and look similar to oxycodone pills, he added.
"We want everyone to know that unless they receive their pills directly from the pharmacy, those pills are likely counterfeit," Hunter said. "They will contain fentanyl, and they could kill you."
Last year, the Fort Wayne Police Department seized more than 98,000 counterfeit pills containing fentanyl.
Allen County Deputy Coroner Chris Meihls said the county is on track to have a similar number of overdose deaths in 2023 as it did in 2022. This time last year, Allen County had seen 83 overdose deaths.
As of Tuesday, Allen County had 51 confirmed overdose deaths and 23 pending so far this year, Meihls said.
But, Fort Wayne Fire Deputy Chief Adam O'Connor said, several deaths were prevented in Fort Wayne with the help of a counteracting nasal spray. Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, is a fast-acting medication that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.
O'Connor said his department has reversed the effects of many overdoses with naloxone, but residents do not need to wait for a paramedic to administer it. If they have it, most people can administer it themselves.
Those who administer naloxone should always follow the treatment by calling 911, O'Connor added.
Recognizing signs of an overdose can save a life, the city's news release said. Signs include pinpoint pupils, altered breathing, choking or gurgling sounds, and a limp body.
The Fort Wayne Police Department's Hope and Recovery Team can be reached at 260-427-5801. The team can help individuals get connected to treatment and recovery, the release said.
Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry joined the police department for the release to bring awareness to the dangers and threats posed by illicit fentanyl manufacturing. He said in a statement that education is key to solving the problem.
"Your concern might be just what they need to start their recovery journey, "Henry said, "and your support could make all the difference in their success."