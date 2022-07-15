At 13 feet tall, the new statue of Shawnee War Chief Blue Jacket towered over those taking photos in front of it after Friday’s dedication.
It’s the only known statue of Blue Jacket, who unified competing tribes along the Wabash River from southern Ohio to northeast Indiana, said Lee Bluejacket, a descendant of the war chief.
The nonprofit named after the chief, Blue Jacket Inc., erected the statue on the lot just south of its building at 2826 S. Calhoun St.
Blue Jacket Inc. provides tools, training and opportunities for those who have trouble finding work. That includes helping those out of the prison system rebuild their lives and helping those with disabilities get jobs that pay a living wage.
The lot with the statue, until recently vacant, now has a gazebo, flag poles and decorative landscaping surrounding the depiction of Blue Jacket. Tony Hudson, Blue Jacket’s executive director, said the statue and new grounds are a start to revitalizing the Calhoun commercial corridor.
“Our message to the community is that we believe in these neighborhoods.” Hudson said.
The Blue Jacket statue project began with a $20,000 budget, he said. As the organization realized it would be better to improve the entire grounds next to their building, the cost ran to $125,000, helped by the city’s façade program and multiple donors.
Hudson said after the ceremony that a goal of Blue Jacket is to bring arts to the corridor. “Aesthetic improvement makes way for economic improvement and community improvement,” he added.
The statue was created by local artist Sayaka Ganz, who specializes in using reclaimed metal and plastic in her work. Hudson introduced her as one of the most prolific and best-known modern artists from Fort Wayne.
One of her sculptures, of Abraham Lincoln, is in the Lincoln Financial building. Blue Jacket is the largest she’s done, and she saw it as a great responsibility.
“I really do think this is the highlight of my career,” Ganz said.
Her metal depiction of Blue Jacket has him looking northeast while riding atop a swan and holding a tomahawk. The swan is an important symbol in Shawnee mythology, and the story is that the tribe came out of the water riding a swan, she said.
Some of the larger pieces of metal she used came from the building next to the TekVenture Inc. after a fire, she said. She sees that as a symbolic reclamation. She worked with Lee Bluejacket to get the sculpture details historically correct.
For the subject, “I really wanted to capture the dignity, diplomacy and trust,” Ganz said.
Hudson said in his speech that many descriptions of the chief noted his noble appearance and charisma.
Blue Jacket, known as Weyapiersenwah in his native language, united the Shawnee, Miami, Delaware, Huron and Potawatomi nations in the Fort Wayne area with Chief Little Turtle, using trade to facilitate the relationship.
In 1791, Blue Jacket gave the U.S. Army its worst defeat in a fight against Native Americans in the Battle of St. Clair on the Wabash River banks.
Hudson named his organization after Blue Jacket because of his college studies in Native American arts and his continued studies of Native Americans in Fort Wayne when he returned.
The organization will open Tall Rabbit coffeehouse for training and employment during the next few months, its name chosen from one of Blue Jacket’s nicknames. It will be at 2001 S. Calhoun St.
Lee Bluejacket, who was one of 16 descendants of the war chief who came to the dedication, told the audience that his family feels that what Blue Jacket Inc. does is in keeping with their ancestor’s spirit.
The war chief faced overwhelming odds while trying to preserve Shawnee land, fought adversity and came through it well. The clients of Blue Jacket are also facing adversity in their lives.
“Sometimes people just need an opportunity,” Bluejacket said. “Just give them an opportunity, and they’ll show you how good they are.”