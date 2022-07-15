At 13 feet tall, the new statue of Shawnee War Chief Blue Jacket towered over those taking photos in front of it during Friday’s dedication.
It’s the only known statue of Blue Jacket, who unified competing tribes along the Wabash River from southern Ohio to northeast Indiana, said Lee Bluejacket, a descendant of the war chief.
The non-profit named after the chief, Blue Jacket Inc., erected the statue on the lot just south of its building at 2826 S. Calhoun St.
Blue Jacket Inc. is a non-profit at that provides tools, training and opportunities for those who have trouble finding work. That includes helping those out of the prison system rebuild their lives and helping those with disabilities get jobs they can make a living at.
The lot with the statue, until recently vacant, now has a gazebo, flag poles and decorative landscaping surrounding the statue. Blue Jacket Executive Director Tony Hudson said the statue and new grounds are a start to revitalizing the Calhoun corridor, and the organization will also open a coffeehouse during the next few months.
Lee Bluejacket, who’s one of 16 descendants of the war chief who came to the dedication, told the audience that his family feels that what Blue Jacket Inc. does is in keeping with their ancestor’s spirit.
The war chief faced overwhelming odds while trying to preserve Shawnee land, fought adversity and came through it well. The clients of Blue Jacket also see adversity in their lives.
“Sometimes people just need an opportunity,” Bluejacket said. “Just give them an opportunity, and they’ll show you how good they are.”
The organization has been around for about 17 years and operates The Blue Jacket Clothing Company, Blue Jacket Staffing and other services to help train people and employ them.