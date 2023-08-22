Local organizations are taking precautions to keep people safe despite the extreme heat and humidity expected Wednesday and Thursday.
Trine University in Angola postponed an annual festival, garbage pickup in Fort Wayne will start earlier Wednesday, and local officials already announced plans Monday for cooling stations to be open two days.
The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat watch for northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio all day Thursday. Kyle Brown, meteorologist for the weather service, said temperatures will be high Wednesday but not as uncomfortable as Thursday.
A heat index of 105 degrees is expected Thursday, Brown said, because it will be more humid. Wednesday's heat index is expected to be 97 degrees.
Temperatures are rising because of a "strong dome of high pressure" shifting northeast, Brown said. Temperatures are expected to drop back into the 80s Friday and Saturday when the heat moves southeast.
Brown recommends people postpone outdoor activities, and if they have to be outside, take plenty of breaks and drink water.
Trine University said Tuesday it would postpone its second annual Trine Fest, an event including live music, food trucks and carnival games. The festival was scheduled for Thursday but will be moved to Aug. 31, Jennifer LaRose, the university's executive director of camps, conferences and events said in a statement.
"With excessive heat in the forecast, we believe it's best to postpone until the weather returns to a level that allows this celebration to be safe and comfortable for everyone," LaRose said.
Trine University expects more than 2,000 people at the annual event, said James Tew, assistant vice president for content and communications. The university will also host an indoor event for students Thursday instead of Trine Fest.
"Safety and comfort of those attending was the primary concern, as Trine Fest is held outdoors," Tew said in an email. "We expect that the paved areas in downtown Angola where activities were scheduled will get quite hot."
The city of Fort Wayne and Salvation Army are offering cooling stations Wednesday through Friday, a Monday news release said.
The Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory's lobby will be a cooling station from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The conservatory is at 1100 S. Calhoun St.
The Salvation Army will also be a cooling station from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday at 2901 N. Clinton St.
"Air-conditioned seating areas, restrooms and drinking water are being provided to help residents stay safe from the dangers of heat exhaustion, exposure and heat stroke," a Salvation Army news release said.
GFL Environmental will collect trash and recycling starting at 5 a.m. rather than 6 a.m. Wednesday through Friday.
Indiana Michigan Power on Tuesday released a list of tips for residents as they navigate the heat. The company said to use ceiling fans to circulate air, move furniture away from air vents, close curtains, avoid heat-producing appliances, and be mindful of when peak energy usage is.
Indiana Michigan Power also recommends prioritizing hydration during excess heat and treating symptoms immediately.