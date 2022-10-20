One firefighter was injured this morning battling a fire that moderately damaged a southwest-side apartment, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said.
In a statement, the department said firefighters were called to the 5500 block of Lois Lane shortly after 10 a.m. and found smoke showing from the front door of a one-story apartment.
They found a small fire in the back bedroom of the apartment and extinguished it in about 20 minutes, the statement said.
Firefighters said no one was home at the time of the fire, which remains under investigation. They said neighbors were evacuated as a precaution.
The injured firefighter was taken to a local medical facility, the statement said.
Fort Wayne police, Neighborhood Code Enforcement, the American Red Cross, American Electric Power and Northern Indiana Public Service Co. assisted.