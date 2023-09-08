An Allen County Bicentennial Fund was created Friday to gather donations toward the county's 200th celebration.
The County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved establishing the fund to pay for events on and around April 1, 2024.
The commissioners are working with the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne for the bicentennial celebration.
Allen County was founded on April 1, 1824, 30 years after the city.
The new fund allows organizations and community members to donate toward the festivities being planned for the county’s birthday and legacy projects.
The commissioners will pay the foundation's 5% distribution charge when the donated funds are used so all money donated will be used for the event and projects. The commissioners will be billed monthly.
The Community Foundation is an Indiana nonprofit organization and can hold and administer the fund created for the county’s 200th birthday.
Todd Maxwell Pelfrey, executive director of The History Center, said in April that people like marking milestone anniversaries.
After the county’s 200th birthday, the next milestone celebration will be the United States’ 250th birthday in 2026.