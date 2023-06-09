The Allen County Commissioners on Friday approved a three-year contract to feed jail inmates for less than $2 a meal.
Trinity Services Group won the contract. Spencer Feighner, an attorney who represents the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, said the decision was made after considering various factors.
“Based on the evaluation process we went through, they were clearly the best offer of services for us in this particular circumstance,” he said.
Feighner said the county has had good experience with the company.
“We have an excellent track record with Trinity. They’ve been providing services to (the Allen County Juvenile Center) for several years,” Feighner said. “That was one of the things, candidly, that was very influential in our evaluation process.”
The contract begins on July 1 and will end June 30, 2026. The county will provide the facilities and equipment, and Trinity Services Group will provide the workers and send the county a weekly invoice.
Trinity Services Group will be required to maintain at least six employees, including a food service director, an assistant food service director and at least four hourly employees. Inmate labor will also be used, according to the agreement.
Prices for the meals will increase annually and largely depend on the average number of inmates. For the first year, meals will start at $1.65 with an average population of 600 to 649 and go down to $1.41 if the jail is housing more than 950 inmates.
By the third year, meals when the jail has 600 to 649 will cost $1.82 and decrease to $1.55 when the average population is more than 950.