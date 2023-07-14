The Allen County commissioners Friday approved two measures to help ensure the current jail runs smoothly.
The commissioners approved a $9,600 contract with Fort Wayne’s Engineering Resources Inc. for jail lift station repairs, which could cost $155,000. They also approved an amendment to the contract with Florida-based Trinity Services Group Inc., stipulating the food service business will put aside $50,000 for potential kitchen equipment replacement or upgrades at Allen County Jail.
Chris Cloud, the commissioners’ chief of staff, said the lift station has needed repairs for a while, but when Engineering Resources did initial work on it two years ago, the firm recommended waiting. Supply chain issues would have put the cost about $100,000 more than the new estimate, so county workers made fixes to keep it operating.
The lift station sends the jail’s sewage to Fort Wayne’s Water Pollution Control Plant.
Beck said the commissioners are obligated to maintain the jail, even with construction on a new correctional facility set to start in 2024 and finish in 2027.
“There are certain things we have to do to keep it operational because it’s a security risk,” he said. “Knowing the age and condition of the jail, we really have no choice.”
Peters said work required for continued jail operations shows the difficulty in maintaining the aging building.
Allen County built the jail’s main section in 1981 and added on to it in 1994, 1998 and 2004.
Cloud said the lift station’s piping has deteriorated and needs to be replaced, along with two check valves.
The county employs plumbers, but the work needs to be done in a confined pit, similar to a manhole, Cloud said. That requires people with specialized training.
The change in the food service contract states that the company will pay up to $50,000 for new equipment, Cloud said. It’s an amendment to a contract the commissioners approved two weeks ago.
When the county put out the call for food service in the jail, its requests for proposals didn’t address the equipment issue, Cloud said.
Jail Commander David Butler told the commissioners that Trinity has set the money aside the $50,000 and will manage it. When jail staff wants to order something, Trinity will pay for it.
Commissioners Rich Beck and Nelson Peters unanimously approved the requests. Commissioner Therese Brown was absent.