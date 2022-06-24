Fort Wayne architectural firm Elevatus was hired Friday to design a new Allen County jail by a unanimous vote of the three county commissioners.
Elevatus was one of three firms, all from Indiana, that responded to a formal request for proposals, Commissioner Rich Beck said after the meeting. Elevatus was a known quantity, having also completed a study on options for a new jail before a public hearing in February.
The firm agreed to be paid 3.145% of construction costs for the new work, a typical amount, said Chris Cloud, the commissioners' chief of staff. The facility's cost has been estimated at between $25 million to expand vertically on the current site in downtown Fort Wayne to $300 million or more for a new facility. The architect's fee would be more than $9.43 million if the second option is chosen.
Engaging an architect and finding a site were requirements of federal Judge Damon Leichty, who ordered the county to correct unconstitutional conditions at the jail, including chronic overcrowding and staffing and program deficiencies. He ruled in a class-action suit filed by inmate Vincent Morris in 2020 and joined by the American Civil Liberties Union.
Leichty in April issued a permanent injunction in which he agreed with the plaintiffs and ordered county officials to respond with solutions within 45 days. The next progress report ordered by Leichty is due July 15.
The decision to hire Elevatus came without discussion during a meeting attended by about a dozen members of the Help Not Handcuffs group and others asking for alternatives to a new and bigger jail. About a half-dozen people spoke during the meeting's public comment period.
Group member Tony Borton presented a letter signed by about 40 people seeking a meeting with the full board of commissioners and a six-month delay for further consultation with the community and university experts.
"I think Judge Leichty would approve," Borton said.
Republican Commissioner Nelson Peters disagreed, however, saying the judge has given deadlines the county must follow.
"I think the judge said in no uncertain terms that his order was very clear (about the time frame)," Peters said.
"Folks, we're on your side," he added. "We get it. But we are under the gun to get this done."
No progress has been made on finding a site suitable for a new jail, Beck said.
The commissioners looked at a site Friday morning but haven't yet found a suitable one, he said. Commissioners have said the county needs about 70 acres and wants the land located near public transportation.
The commissioners also traveled to Marion County recently to tour a jail and correctional system that has been praised, Beck said, but "we haven't found one (place) yet that's gotten it right."
Beck added he is concerned about the mental health situation as it relates to the jail. County officials have been communicating with state agencies that are considering placing regional mental health treatment facilities around the state. Allen County, he said, could be chosen as one of the sites, or it could become a pilot program for the initiative.
Commissioner Therese Brown said the jail's population has dipped to 669. That's under the capacity of 732 inmates, which has frequently been exceeded.
She urged community groups to work on changing Medicaid regulations that strip people held at the jail of medical coverage that could be used to pay for mental health treatment.
Cloud said the commissioners don't expect a full architects' plan for several months or perhaps a year. It's still unclear what form a new jail will take, and if it will include mental health services.
Peters said under state law, all three commissioners can't meet with an individual or group without it being a duly advertised public meeting, and Borton countered that the present system for taking public comment isn't helpful. The two groups tend to talk at each other after decisions are made instead of having a discussion, so nothing gets solved, he said.
"Fair," Peters said. "Understood. We appreciate that."