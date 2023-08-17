Water and sewer projects will get an additional $6 million from the Allen County Council, funded mostly with American Rescue Plan Act money.
The council, which allocated $25 million for such projects in mid-February, is responsible for approving large financial purchases or fund requests in the county.
A large portion of funds come from ARPA money, which was initially used mostly to help small businesses, households and industries during the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds can also be used for investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
On Feb. 16, the council allocated $25 million plus $4 million that went toward broadband projects. On Thursday, the council designated money for water and sewer projects because it was no longer needed for broadband.
That brings the total ARPA funds granted to water and sewer projects this year to $35 million.
Chris Cloud, chief of staff for the Allen County Board of Commissioners, said the roughly 80 projects for water and sewage are all needed.
The county issued a call for project requests, and the amount received exceeded the original $25 million.
“Having vetted them, these are not wish lists (or) ‘free money, let’s do something with it’ projects,” Cloud said. “A lot of these are necessary projects that utilities just can’t fund.”
Utility fees can legally be raised by only a certain amount, which would not be enough to pay for the designated projects, he said.
“Some of these projects are self-relief projects where the homeowners can’t afford to pay that amount of money to do the relief project,” Cloud said. “So (the list includes) a lot of worthwhile projects spread out all over the county. An intentional purpose of making sure that every corner of the county was looked at.”
The remaining ARPA funds allocated during Thursday’s meeting went to various projects or expenses:
• $15 million – general government expenses
• $7.5 million – broadband projects
• $4.2 million – future grant programs
• $1 million – election race project
• $700,000 – Science Central planetarium projects
• $600,000 – cybersecurity program