Three Allen County township-level positions will likely flip from red to blue after the local Democratic Party filled multiple ballot openings by Tuesday’s noon deadline.
The Allen County Democratic Party announced the appointments of six candidates.
Two will face Republican opponents in November. Isaac Fincher Jr. is now one of three Democrats running for seats on the Adams Township Board. Three Republicans are also running.
Matthew Booker is running for Aboite Township trustee and will face Republican Kimberly Mills in November.
Another candidate, Matthew Howard, will run unopposed for a seat on the Monroe Township Board — a seat already held by a Democrat.
Three Democrats, though, will run unopposed in the general election for seats currently held by Republicans.
Sara Trovinger will be the Democratic candidate for Eel River Township Trustee, a seat currently held by Selma Hough.
Allen County Democratic Party Chairman Derek Camp said Mary Kate Dohl and Joe Hyndman will also run unopposed for seats on the Eel River and Lafayette Township Boards, respectively.
Camp said the candidates represent the county party’s outreach into communities where Democrats haven’t traditionally done well.
“We noticed that there were a number of positions currently held by Republicans where there were (no candidates) filed. So we made it a point to particularly talk to people in those areas and see if we could get anyone to sign up and be the representative for their community.”