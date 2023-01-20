For the first time in more than 30 years, the Allen County Democratic Party’s headquarters will soon return to downtown Fort Wayne.
The organization will move into its new office space over the next few weeks, party chair Derek Camp said Friday. The party’s new headquarters will be located on the first floor of the old Journal Gazette Building, 701 South Clinton Street, across from the Allen County Courthouse.
Currently, the county Democratic Party leases part of a building on the south side of Fort Wayne from Bricklayers Local 4, located at 7301 Decatur Road. That location is “not very centralized or visible,” Camp said.
“To me, it didn’t seem like we were utilizing our headquarters to the best that it could be,” he said.
Camp, who first took office as party chair in March 2021, said upgrading the headquarters was one of the first ideas he had to improve the party. The current lease expired at the end of 2022, he said, so this was the time that made the most sense to move.
Steve Shine, chair of the Allen County Republican Party, said his party’s headquarters have been a mainstay downtown for more than 50 years “in the same iconic location” at 135 W. Main St.
“We welcome our political counterparts,” Shine said, “albeit they are a little late in coming to the celebration of joining a vibrant downtown Fort Wayne.”
The Allen County Democratic Party will take down a wall and combine suites 100 and 105 of the building, Camp said, giving it the entirety of the building on the Main Street side and the first four windows on the Clinton Street side facing the courthouse.
“It is on a very busy intersection… It is very visible, which is going to be huge,” Camp said. “Plus we’re coming home.”
The Allen County Democratic Party’s headquarters were in that same building, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, during the 1970s and 1980s, Camp said. In the late ‘80s, the organization left downtown and relocated to a building on Bluffton Road.
Over the last two years, Camp said he’s talked with many volunteers who at first didn’t even realize there was a county party organization. He also said major Democratic Party candidates like Mayor Tom Henry, Courtney Tritch and Tom Hayhurst have rarely used the party’s headquarters.
Moving back downtown would allow the party to hold events in a central location without paying to rent out another space. While the rent will cost more than the party currently pays, Camp said it’s a “great deal” given the location.
He hopes being downtown will give the party a greater sense of legitimacy and credibility, among both voters and donors.
“We’re looking forward to greater excitement and engagement,” Camp said. “Not just volunteer engagement, but financial engagement, too.”