When Stanley “Earl” Graves received his absentee ballot last month, he knew something wasn’t right.
Graves, 73, got an email Sept. 23 from the Allen County Election Board containing several forms, instructions, and his 2022 general election ballot. While the candidates for Indiana’s 3rd Congressional District were listed correctly, the candidates for U.S. Senate were not.
Instead, the ballot listed the Senate candidates for the 2018 general election: Republican Mike Braun, Democrat Joe Donnelly and Libertarian Lucy Brenton.
Graves grew up in Fort Wayne before joining the U.S. Air Force in 1968. After his service, he moved around the country before eventually returning in 2007 to what had been his parents’ home in New Haven — his final U.S. address.
Today, Graves lives in North Rhine-Westphalia near Düsseldorf in Germany.
Amy Scrogham, director of the election board, said Graves is one of only a few of the county’s overseas voters whose “intent is uncertain — they don’t know if they’re coming back” to the U.S. Voters in that category receive federal-only ballots, based on their last U.S. address.
The incorrect ballot was sent to “about 20” of those voters, Scrogham said.
Graves was “irate” and suggested the error could have been the result of Republican efforts to suppress the vote.
“I follow politics closely and the political climate is such that truth and fact are often denied,” Graves said. “Sure, the error could be corrected, but it made me suspicious.”
Scrogham said the mistake was not a political maneuver but rather a “clerical error,” one the board immediately rectified the following Monday, Sept. 26.
“We sent an email back to” to the overseas voters, she said, “and told them that, due to our error, we are correcting the ballot.”
The board also sent an additional form to four voters who had already submitted a ballot which listed incorrect candidates, allowing them to void the first ballot and submit their vote correctly.
Scrogham said she thanked Graves for bringing it to the board’s attention and that she was glad the error was identified with plenty of time remaining before election day in November.
The ballots are “unique,” she said, and they differ from those used by voters residing in Indiana.
There are typically multiple rounds of checks, Scrogham said, but the error managed to slip through the cracks after the board received the ballots from its vendor, MicroVote.
“This was our error. We didn’t study the ballot like we normally do,” Scrogham said. “We got it at the last minute, so we were just ready to send it out. It’s our error; we totally take full responsibility for it.”
They just looked at the layout and didn’t pay enough attention to the candidates’ names, she said, vowing the board won’t make that mistake again.
“It’s very important for us to make sure the ballot is correct,” Scrogham said. “I mean, we lose sleep over it at night. So when we did this, it kind of killed us in our hearts.”