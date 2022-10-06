The Allen County Election Board is investigating after the recent arrest of an election logistics software CEO.
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced the arrest Tuesday of Eugene Yu, founder and CEO of Michigan-based company Konnech Corporation, in connection with an investigation into the “possible theft or personal identifying information” of poll workers in the country’s most populous county.
Konnech, which counts L.A. County and Allen County among its 32 clients in North America, is an East Lansing company that sells its election worker management software, PollChief, to municipalities in the United States and Australia.
The company has been a vendor for Allen County for the past decade, election board Director Amy Scrogham said. The county has paid Konnech $110,036.26 since 2010, according to information provided by county auditor Nicholas Jordan.
While the board considers the matter “extremely serious,” Scrogham said that nothing so far indicates Allen County information was breached or tampered with. She also emphasized that PollChief is used for tasks like assigning poll workers to locations around the county and that it does not affect vote counting.
“The software that we use is used for poll worker management,” Scrogham said. “It is not connected to election results or any voting machines.”
According to the LA County District Attorney, investigators found the company stored L.A. County poll workers’ data on servers in China — a violation of Konnech’s contract with the California county.
Yu was taken into custody Tuesday in Michigan, according to a news release, and L.A. investigators seized “hard drives and other digital evidence.”
The day before the arrest, The New York Times published an article detailing how Konnech and its CEO became a target of “conspiracy theorists” and True the Vote, a nonprofit that states in a court document it “has been investigating the election fraud that occurred in the November 2020 election.”
In September, Konnech sued the organization, founder Catherine Engelbrecht and board member Gregg Phillips for charges including defamation and computer fraud in a Texas federal court, claiming True the Vote “intentionally, repeatedly, and relentlessly attacked Konnech and its founder Eugene Yu with (the) Defendants’ unique brand of racism and xenophobia.”
According to the Times, Yu, an American citizen who immigrated from China in 1986, went into hiding along with his family after receiving “threatening messages.”
The Times reported Konnech in 2021 closed a subsidiary in China, where employees developed software using, “generic ‘dummy’ data created specifically for testing purposes,” and currently has no employees in the country.
Konnech told the Times “all the data for its American customers were stored on servers in the United States and that it had no ties to the Chinese government.” The company did not immediately respond to the Journal Gazette’s request for comment.
Following Yu’s arrest, True the Vote released a statement saying the organization “is honored to have played a small role in what must have been a wide ranging and complex investigation. The organization is profoundly grateful to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office for their thorough work and rapid action in this matter.”
The Allen County Prosecutor and Indiana Attorney General did not immediately return requests for comment about the possibility of local investigations into the company.
Scrogham said the county is “looking into all of our options at this moment” as to how to proceed regarding the Allen County's use of PollChief software in the upcoming general election.