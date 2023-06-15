Five more confinement officers are expected to start at the Allen County Jail soon.
The Allen County Council on Thursday approved hiring the guards. During the council meeting, Gary Grant, chief deputy for the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, also received permission to use money from the jail’s commissary fund for employee appreciation and to donate to local charities that affect jail operations in some way.
County Councilman Paul Lagemann, R-3rd, said the five new positions were the remaining of the 15 hires the county approved last year. The sheriff’s department could only fill 10 of those last year.
The jail has been understaffed for a while and is required to rectify that under a March 2022 court order issued by U.S. District Court Judge Damon Leichty. The judge required the county to address multiple unconstitutional situations at the jail, including overcrowding and unsafe conditions.
A study by William Wilson of the Indiana Sheriff’s Association found the jail should have at least 171 confinement officers. Even when it hires the five new officers, the jail will have just under 150.
Lagemann said the council’s personnel committee that he’s on encouraged sheriff representatives to return and ask for authorization to hire more confinement officers.
Lagemann said Allen County has one of the few jails in the state seeing the number of applicants increase. Grant said that’s because of the department’s policy of hiring deputies from the ranks of jail guards and courthouse officers. It keeps the ranks full, and the jail would see about 20 fewer confinement officers if the sheriff didn’t promote from within, Grant added.
The department also sees loyalty from the confinement officers, Grant said. They appreciate the training and the ability to see room for advancement.
Harris said loyalty means losing fewer officers to other jurisdictions.
The county set the confinement officers’ full-time salaries at $41,017 a year. The council unanimously approved the requests. Councilman Ken Fries, R-at large, was absent.
Lagemann also encouraged the sheriff’s department to request an increase in starting pay in the future. The department is competing with other agencies. This year, Gov. Eric Holcomb budgeted an increase to bring Indiana State Police officers’ starting salaries from $53,690 to $70,000.
“Pay in the jail, pay in the sheriff’s department, probably needs to increase soon,” Lagemann said.
The commissary fund request was a ratification of spending that’s been done without council oversight before. Sheriff Troy Hershberger, who took office in January, wants to partner with the county on the spending and be transparent, Grant said.
The commissary fund, which is funded by Allen County Jail inmates’ purchases including phone and internet services, became controversial under the county’s previous sheriff. In 2015, David Gladieux’s first year as sheriff, the balance was about $480,000.
It reached almost $1.4 million in January 2022, according to Allen County auditor’s office documents. It hit $3 million last year, and the department spent more than $4 million, leaving the balance at $243,116 when Gladieux left office in December.
State law allows commissary funds to pay for training, equipment and department programs intended to reduce or prevent criminal activity. Grant said past donations out of the fund include victims’ assistance and Crime Stoppers.
Despite requiring little oversight for commissary funds, the Indiana State Board of Accounts reported an audit showed problems in 2021. Gladieux donated a total of $56,500 from the fund in 2021 to an unnamed organization “not within the jurisdiction” of the sheriff.
Gladieux also contracted with a vendor to provide building services for a training facility, the audit showed. Payment exceeded $50,000, which state law requires quotes gathered from at least three vendors to ensure a government department selects the lowest, most responsive bidder.