Allen County will continue to use Konnech’s PollChief software as the investigation into the company continues, the Allen County Election Board announced Tuesday.
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced the arrest of Konnech CEO Eugene Yu on Oct. 4 and alleged the company stored L.A. County poll workers’ data on servers in China.
However, Amy Scrogham, director of the Allen County Election Board, said that “as far as we know,” those allegations do not pertain to any services the company has provided to Allen County.
She said while Konnech’s database contains information including poll workers’ names, phone numbers and birth dates, it does not contain what would be categorized as “confidential information” -- things like workers’ banking information or Social Security numbers.
A news release Tuesday from the election board also reiterates the point made by Scrogham made earlier this month -- that the software is not connected with voter information, election results or voting machines.
The county has contracted with Konnech since 2012 for poll worker and polling location data storage. Scrogham said that relationship will continue -- at least through election day.
“That’s how we communicate with” poll workers, she said. “That’s why it’s hard. Because we’ve been communicating with them for almost a month now, so it would be hard for us not to have that capability of communicating with them.”
The software allows for quick communication with poll workers throughout early voting and on election day. After that, Scrogham said, the board is “definitely going to review it and see what our best options are.”
For now, the election board and Allen County information technology professionals will move data from Konnech’s data center in Lansing, Michigan, to a “secure cloud tenant,” the release states, where activity logs will be closely monitored by the county.
“We’re going to be in contact with the local (information technology) professionals and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office,” Scrogham said. “And Konnech for that matter… We’re just going to keep it open and keep monitoring to find out if something changes."
Officials across the country have grappled with how to react to the investigation.
Brienne Delaney, director of elections for Indiana's Marion County -- which also uses PollChief software -- said in a statement last week that the state's most populous county has “no information” that its data had been compromised and that it is working with the company to confirm that.
Meanwhile, radio station WDET reported the city of Detroit has terminated its contract with Konnech.
The Allen County Election Board has received a number of calls -- “maybe 20” -- during the past two weeks from people with concerns about the county’s relationship with Konnech, Scrogham said, some of whom called for the board to take action.
“Hopefully this may calm people down,” she said, “and reassure them that it’s under control and we’re monitoring.”