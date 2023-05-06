It doesn’t take much to start podcasting.
“The technology is surprisingly easy to work with,” said John McGauley, court executive for Allen Superior Court. “Figuring how to get it out in front of people was the hardest part.”
The courts bought $470 in equipment for “INSession,” including one handheld microphone and a few stationary ones. It took him about an hour to learn how to use the four microphones and recording device from an instructor at Sweetwater Sound.
McGauley had previous audio and video editing experience, however, from his time as spokesman for the Allen County commissioners. He travels to interviews, so his setup fits in a case about the size of a pizza box, just deeper.
He’s also the only court employee involved in the production. His duties include social media for the courts, and this is part of it.
Interviews for each episode take about an hour, and McGauley does them every couple of weeks. He edits them into a show at night and on weekends because it’s more time-consuming.
April McCampbell, the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department’s communications manager, also handles production of “Fort Wayne Parks Podcast” as part of her regular duties. She recommends investing in basic, good equipment for a podcast.
The parks department had the microphones when she arrived about three years ago. She records and edits the shows on her work laptop. The software she uses for the process is included in the Adobe Creative Suite, which parks and recreation already subscribes to for the department’s activity guide, flyers and other publications.
For the Fort Wayne Police Department’s “Blue and YOU,” co-hosts Fort Wayne Police Sgt. Jeremy Webb and retired Fort Wayne Police Lt. Jonathan Bowers use four headsets with microphones to record. They have accessed Zoom meetings and phones to record interviews.
Their set up is larger and less conducive to traveling than the other two. A donation from the Fraternal Order of Police legacy fund paid for the equipment.
“It takes an hour to produce a 40-minute show, and that’s all done by me,” Webb said.
Bowers credits the podcast’s success to training he and Webb received as negotiators.
They know how to connect with people, he said. Even apprehensive interviewees say afterward that the recording time went by quickly and experience was great.
McDaniel said they used scripted questions for the first three podcasts. Now the interviews sometimes follow an outlined discussion, but he remains open to where conversations might go. People like talking about their topics, which turns it into a conversation.
“That’s what the listeners want to hear,” he added.
McGauley agrees.
“I find these things are more fun,” he said, “if you remain conversational.”