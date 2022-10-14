The impending retirement of Sen. Dennis Kruse, a fixture in the Indiana legislature for more than three decades, will leave a void in the state’s 14th Senate district.

First-time candidates Zach Heimach and Dr. Tyler Johnson are competing for the seat in the Nov. 8 general election.

Heimach didn’t face a challenger in the Democratic primary, while Johnson won a hotly contested three-way race to earn the Republican nomination.

Johnson said he’s been involved at the Statehouse for “about a decade” on “patient advocacy, patient rights policy, those kinds of things,” but felt called to get more involved politically in 2019. He said he’s developed a “great relationship” with Kruse over the last few years.

Heimach, who grew up identifying as a Republican, said his whole worldview changed when he moved to Denver’s inner city for two years for the Boys and Girls Clubs.

Elijah McClain, someone Heimach had mentored, died in 2019 after his arrest in Aurora, Colorado, after a 911 caller said McClain looked “sketchy.”

He was restrained by police with a since-banned carotid chokehold and then injected by paramedics with the sedative ketamine. McClain, 23, went into cardiac arrest on the way to the hospital and died a few days later.

Statehouse Scoop Newsletter Get updates and news about state government, agencies and politics in The Journal Gazette's free Statehouse Scoop newsletter.

After returning to Indiana to work in communications for the Indiana Senate Republicans for a year in 2013, Heimach then decided to attend seminary. Although Heimach will keep his religious beliefs separate from his work if elected, he said his faith has influenced his priorities.

“To me, the Christian faith boils down to loving God and loving your neighbor,” Heimach said. “It’s the invaluable worth that God puts on each person. It boggles my mind how this can be an arguable point, but very definitively in the Bible is God’s special attention paid on people who are oppressed or left behind or left out.”

Heimach was motivated by comments from former President Donald Trump that he felt dehumanized people for political gain. Heimach feels like the party of his youth has left him and others behind.

“It feels like they’re interested in whatever can get more political power,” Heimach said. “If you have to sacrifice truth, so be it. If you have to sacrifice humanity, so be it. Whatever’s going to get more political power… That’s the opposite of what it should be.”

While Heimach grew up with a family of ministers, Johnson grew in an “apolitical household” with a family of teachers. Now, though, he considers himself a “very social conservative candidate.”

As for what policies he would champion if elected, Johnson said he isn’t “driving an agenda.”

“I like to be a listener and hear what’s going on,” he said.

In general, Johnson feels most people “just want the government out of things” and said the state should serve as a safety net, not a long-term solution. He favors supporting charities, churches and nonprofits.

Like Johnson, Heimach shied away from specific policy proposals. He frequently brought up the need for “systemic change.”

Some of the biggest issues Heimach said he’s heard Hoosiers talk about while canvassing are supporting schools, funding mental health care, expanding rural broadband access and addressing the “root causes” of addiction.

“I would like to get us away from a model that criminalizes people and that results in them only being more traumatized,” Heimach said, “ less able to return to society, less able to contribute to their communities.”

Abortion is a major issue for both candidates.

Heimach called the state’s abortion ban “legal and ethical insanity.” He called abortion a difficult decision and said nobody “really wants abortion,” but he believes it’s a woman’s right to decide and supports a statewide referendum on the issue.

Meanwhile, Johnson has one of the region’s strongest anti-abortion advocates in his corner: the former Northeast Indiana Right to Life Executive Director Cathie Humbarger, his campaign’s chairwoman.

He traveled to Indianapolis to testify on the abortion ban during the special session, where he called for the legislature to include criminal penalties for doctors who provide abortion services.

Johnson suggested that he opposes the ban’s exceptions for cases of rape and incest, situations he said are “thankfully rare.”

“The question becomes, do you believe that child is a human life? And if it is, then all those other kinds of questions go out the window, right?” he asked.

Johnson said he practices those values each day as an emergency physician.

“The pro-life thing is just an extension of being a physician,” he said. “I’m an ER doc, I take care and try to save life and do no harm on a daily basis. That’s what a physician’s called to do.”

A medical malpractice lawsuit filed in May claims Johnson’s care has caused harm and has resulted in the death of one patient, Esperanza Umana.

Filed in Allen County by her mother, Jennifer Becerra, the complaint names Johnson, Professional Emergency Physicians Inc. and Parkview Regional Medical Center as defendants.

It claims Umana’s death in 2018 was the result of the negligence.

Professional Emergency Physicians did not immediately return a request for comment, and a spokeswoman for Parkview said the organization is “unable to comment on pending litigation.”

Johnson is an independent physician who is part of Professional Emergency Physicians, she said, which provides “staffing for Parkview’s emergency departments.”

Political Notebook Entries from Journal Gazette writers about local and state politics.

Terry Park, Becarra’s attorney, said Umana was “very sick” when she arrived at the emergency room with asthma, an upper respiratory infection and signs of sepsis.

The defendants “exacerbated Esperanza’s respiratory distress by overloading her lungs with four liters of fluid,” a court document claims, “and violated the standard of care by prematurely discharging Esperanza from the emergency department in an unstable condition.”

Twenty minutes after discharge, the document states, Umana suffered respiratory arrest and died.

Before the suit was filed, the Indiana Department of Insurance’s Medical Review Panel – a panel of three doctors – unanimously found that the evidence “supports the conclusion that the Defendants failed to comply with the appropriate standard of care … .”

Park said such a decision is “very rare in Indiana,” where she said the panel rules in favor of the doctor about 82% of the time.

Mediation is set for February, Park said, and no trial date will be scheduled until after that time.

When asked about the ongoing lawsuit, Johnson said that “every physician has medical malpractice” accusations and that he’s “not going to get into any specifics on that.”

“You can talk to any physician, medical malpractice happens,” Johnson said. “If you want to get into specifics on that, that’s on you.”