Two candidates will face off next month for the open seat in the 82nd House District: Republican Davyd Jones and Democrat Kyle Miller.

The district is completely new after last year’s redistricting cycle. The new boundaries outline much of central Fort Wayne and share no common territory with the previous lines, which stretched from Churubusco to Ligonier.

Those changes open the door for a new member of Fort Wayne’s delegation to the statehouse.

Neither candidate has held elected office at any level before. Miller, who grew up in Fort Wayne, has more experience in politics, though – he challenged Rep. Martin Carbaugh, R-Fort Wayne, for the 81st District in 2018 and 2020.

Carbaugh had received around 60% of the vote in the two elections prior to Miller’s first run, but the Democrat cut into that advantage, earning 46% in 2018 and 48% in 2020.

“As Democrats, we have such great candidates in Allen County that run once, lose, and then you never hear from them again,” Miller said. “I was determined not to be one of those candidates.”

Miller is now hoping the third time could be the charm, now running in the 82nd district that encompasses his home and part of the pre-redistricting 81st, a “working class, blue-collar” area the candidate says his campaign heavily canvassed in previous two elections.

His opponent, Jones, is a political newcomer. A former football player and member of the Ball State University Hall of Fame, Jones grew up in Muncie and dreamed of playing in the NFL and starting a nonprofit to help “little Black boys that look just like me.”

Now a financial advisor, Jones still wants to give back.

Eric Doden – his friend, client and “brother in Christ” – announced his gubernatorial campaign last year, and asked Jones to help him fund-raise. Through the campaign, he met Allen County GOP Chairman Steve Shine, who asked whether he had aspirations to run for office.

Jones initially said no, but after praying about it and discussing the opportunity with mentors in his life, he realized running for the Indiana legislature could help him create opportunities for “underserved, underengaged communities.”

As for how to create those opportunities, Jones believes the government shouldn’t lead the way but should be a “really good partner” to local organizations.

“I fundamentally believe change can only happen locally, at home,” Jones said. “The community, not-for-profits in our community, should be leading the charge, partnering with the business community (and) the private sector.”

His priorities include increasing financial literacy, investing in infrastructure for underserved communities, recruiting companies to the state and education.

Miller said he’s running on largely the same platform he emphasized during his previous two campaigns.

“It doesn’t matter where you live,” Miller said. “We still, as a community, need strong public schools, … high-paying jobs with good benefits and not going broke because they need prescriptions or healthcare.”

He criticized the state’s $6 billion surplus and called for the Republican-dominated legislature to use those funds to help Hoosiers.

“That surplus is a great talking point at election time, but those are our tax dollars that are just sitting there,” Miller said. “When we have people struggling with the high cost of rent, or housing, or food, or gas, and we’re sitting on that surplus – it just doesn’t make much sense.”

Education is a big issue for both candidates. Jones said public schools in Fort Wayne are “pretty good” but that schools need an emphasis on trades and training students for “jobs of the future.” Jones, who works as an operations manager for an asphalt maintenance service, said he thinks students in the past were pushed to attend college but that more of an emphasis should be put on trade school and other non-traditional routes: “Not everybody’s on the same path.”

Although Jones didn’t say he’d necessarily support increased school funding, he said it’s important to increase teacher pay and proposed the state help teachers pay off student loans, something he said would help recruit teachers to Indiana and address the teacher shortage.

“It’s not a real conservative perspective, but we have to find ways to invest in education,” Jones said. “We have to find ways to invest in folks that are educating the future folks in Indiana.”

Miller called for increased teacher pay and said the government should require more accountability from non-public schools that receive state funds through vouchers.

He also addressed concerns Republicans around the country have raised about school curriculum, particularly the concept of “critical race theory.” He said conservatives have put everything they don’t like about public education into a “bucket” under that label.

“To be clear, critical race theory is not being taught in our classrooms – unless your six-year-old is a graduate level law school student,” Miller said. “They’re not being taught critical race theory; they’re being taught that there are people that are different from them, and that’s OK. They’re learning American history, warts and all.”

In addition to his three core positions, Miller, said a fourth has come to the forefront of his campaign this year: abortion.

He’s attended rallies for abortion rights this summer and said it’s a question of women’s rights and bodily autonomy.

“I don’t know that anybody is pro-abortion,” he said. “What I am is for women deciding for themselves, not politicians. When we start taking those decisions away from women, it’s a very slippery slope for all decisions.”

The topic of abortion access is perhaps the most significant area of disagreement between the two opponents, as Jones indicated in Northeast Indiana Right to Life’s candidate survey he believes the procedure should never be legal.

He said, though, that the issue is not black and white and that it is a “difficult conversation for a lot of families.” While Jones said he wants to do what he can to “protect life, that’s not what I’m going down to the legislature for.”

“I wish it wasn’t so politicized, but we’re talking about life here, man,” Jones said. “It’s very difficult. I view it as protecting life; what can we do to protect one more life?”