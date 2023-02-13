Former New Jersey governor and one-time presidential candidate Chris Christie will headline the Allen County Republican Party’s Lincoln Dinner later this year.
County GOP Chair Steve Shine announced the headliner Monday morning and said in a statement that Christie “continues the long line of nationally prominent speakers” at his party’s events. Last fall, former governor and vice president Mike Pence spoke at an Allen County GOP fundraiser.
This year’s Lincoln Day dinner is scheduled for April 19 at Ceruti’s Summit Park, according to a news release. The event will begin with a VIP reception for Christie at 5 p.m. and the dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the reception and dinner are $200, and the dinner without the access to the reception costs $100.
“Governor Christie accepted the invitation to be the keynote speaker at the 2023 Lincoln Day Dinner based, in part, upon the reputation of the local party’s national notoriety of hosting events of such a caliber that Fort Wayne and Allen County is a ‘must see venue’ for prominent GOP leaders,” Shine said in a statement.
Christie was New Jersey’s governor from 2010 through 2018, and he unsuccessfully ran for president in the 2016 Republican primary. After dropping out, he supported then-candidate Donald Trump.
He has publicly expressed disagreement at times with the former president Donald Trump, though he isn’t a pariah among his party’s pro-Trump members. Christie came to Fort Wayne in 2021 for a fundraiser for Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd.
Since leaving office five years ago, Christie has been a regular commentator on ABC’s Sunday show “This Week,” which Shine called the No. 1 Sunday news and political program.
Shine said Christie’s message will “no doubt resonate with the community” and help his party during this year’s municipal elections.