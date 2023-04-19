Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie talked about a potential presidential run and shared advice for his party Wednesday at an Allen County Republican Party fundraiser.
Christie, the keynote speaker for the county GOP’s annual Lincoln Day Dinner, unsuccessfully ran for president in the 2016 Republican primary. He’s considering running again next year but said before the fundraiser he hasn’t yet made any final decisions.
“I’m still in the process of talking to folks, traveling around a bit and gauging the level of support,” Christie said. “I’ve set a kind of internal deadline for myself by the middle of May to make a decision one way or another.”
He took shots at two possible rivals, former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, criticizing the latter’s conflict with Disney.
“The government should not be used to punish people for what they say and think about public issues,” he said. “That’s what liberals do. That’s not what conservatives do.”
Christie said Trump can’t and shouldn’t win a general election and that the former president puts himself before the American people.
“I think Donald’s confused,” he said. “The oath for president says preserve, protect and defend – not preserve, protect and suspend.”
The Republican Party needs to “get back to being a winning party,” Christie said, referencing the GOP’s struggles during the past three election cycles. He said the quality of candidates has been an issue and pointed to Doug Mastriano’s 15-point loss in last year’s Pennsylvania gubernatorial election.
If Republicans ran candidates without baggage like Mastriano – he attended the Trump rally that preceded the riot at the capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 – Christie said the GOP could’ve won that contest and the Pennsylvania Senate race.
“We could very well have been in control of the United States Senate and the House,” he said. “That would make life a lot different in Washington, D.C., and around the country.”
Christie said Republicans need to be introspective and have honest conversations about that loss and others in recent years if they want to win in 2024 and beyond.
“There’s a clear diagnosis for why,” he said. “We nominated bad candidates who are looking backwards, who are grievance candidates, who don’t talk about the aspirations of the people that they’re going to serve but talk about their own personal, petty grievances.”
Christie last came to Fort Wayne in 2021 for a fundraiser for Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd, and said he was honored when Allen County GOP Chairman Steve Shine invited him back for the fundraiser. More than 400 people came to the dinner at Ceruti’s Catering where tickets started at $100 per person.
Shine said it was one of the best-attended Lincoln Day Dinners for his party in a non-federal election year. Christie’s appearance was also well-timed because of his appearances in national headlines in recent days.
Although the last two speakers Shine has invited – Christie and former Vice President Mike Pence – were Trump critics, Shine noted he also has invited Trump supporters, including Mike Pompeo last year.
“My goal as chairman is to present as many differing opinions and beliefs as is possible within the umbrella of the Republican organization so that our local Republicans have the opportunity to listen to various viewpoints,” Shine said.