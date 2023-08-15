The developers of Evard Place Apartments have one more week to persuade Fort Wayne City Council to approve plans to build 46 more apartments on Maplecrest Road after a split preliminary vote Tuesday.
In a 4-4 vote, the rezoning required for the 46 new apartments did not get preliminary approval, but votes could change before the next council meeting.
Council members also gave preliminary approval for a Mercedes-Benz dealership’s plan to move next to Peter Franklin Jewelers on West Jefferson Boulevard. The move requires the land to be rezoned from planned residential to general commercial.
Council members are expected to make a final decision at the next meeting. Preliminary votes rarely change before final decisions are made, but council members told the developer that he has a week to persuade members for support.
The council was originally set to discuss the development plans Aug. 1, but members decided to hold action for two weeks.
Solid Rock Properties LLC has requested about 5 acres along the 6700 block of Maplecrest Road be rezoned from single-family residential to multifamily housing to make way for Evard Place Apartments Extended.
Council members had several questions and a few requests for the developer, including to reach out to neighbors of Evard Place Apartments to hear concerns.
Council members have said they’ve heard complaints about unfinished work from the Evard Place Apartments built in 2019 and how some of the land has not been maintained.
Chad Keysor of Solid Rock Properties said no one was reached out with complaints. He disagreed with the problems shared by Amanda Weimer.
Weimer, the president of the Eldorado Hills Community Association, spoke to the City Council on behalf of the neighborhood. The area has issues with silt fence, areas of grass affected by weed killer and dead or dying trees not being replaced, she said.
Weimer said her view of the apartments from her home “looks poor” from all the dead grass and silt fence.
Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, represents the northern district where Evard Place Apartments is located. He has had years of bad experiences with the developer, he said.
“Fort Wayne needs more apartment units; housing is desperately needed,” Jehl said. “But its developer left a lot of things half done at the end of his first development.”
Jehl voted alongside council members Glynn Hines, D-at large; Geoff Paddock, D-5th; and Sharon Tucker, D-6th, against rezoning the area. Successful actions require five votes.
Council members Jason Arp, R-4th; Michelle Chambers, D-at large; Tom Didier, R-3rd; and Tom Freistroffer, R-at large, voted for the area to be rezoned for the development. Councilman Paul Ensley, R-1st, was absent.
The rezoning for a Mercedes-Benz dealership has preliminary approval ahead of the final vote, despite complaints from neighbors of the West Jefferson Boulevard property by Peter Franklin Jewelers.
The Mercedes-Benz dealership has requested 6 acres to be used for auto sales, rentals, maintenance and other uses. The dealership plans to move from its location on the 7200 block of West Jefferson Boulevard about two miles east.
At a Fort Wayne Plan Commission public hearing, residents shared concerns about the dealership relocating to the residential area.
Jehl said the Mercedes-Benz dealership worked to resolve the concerns, including the noise level. The location won’t have an outdoor speaker system, which is a feature many dealerships have.
The dealership plans to have maintenance and repairs done inside the developed building without the need of a public address system outdoors.
The dealership will also follow residential lighting regulations on the back of the building facing homes to minimize light. The business will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to minimize disturbances for residents.
The rezoning for the dealership received Tuesday unanimous initial approval with final votes coming next week.