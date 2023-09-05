The City Council on Tuesday gave preliminary approval through a split decision to the removal of a 10-week-old ordinance that created term limits for its appointees to city boards and commissions.
The move to rescind the new term limits followed Mayor Tom Henry’s veto of similar caps that council applied to his appointees in July.
Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, D-at large, first proposed two-year term limits for all council appointees to boards and commissions. After an amendment, members approved a measure that would limit one-year appointments to four consecutive terms, two or three-year appointments to two terms and four-year appointments to a single term.
Board members could be reappointed after vacating the seat for one term or if a replacement could not be found within 60 days.
Council then approved matching term limits for Mayor Tom Henry’s appointees. The mayor and the council make appointments to dozens of boards and commissions.
Chambers has said she proposed the legislation to create more opportunities for people who haven’t participated in local government before to serve as appointees.
On Tuesday, she told the co-sponsors of the proposal to rescind the term limits – Councilmen Jason Arp, R-4th, and Tom Didier, R-3rd – that this could be their legacy on City Council.
“This is both your potentially last term serving on City Council, so your legacy will be that you created that barrier,” she said. “Our constituents will be able to serve as we see fit to appoint them.”
Arp and Didier were candidates in the May primary election for the Republican nomination to run for mayor, which prevented them from running for reelection to their council seats. Didier faces Henry in the November mayoral election.
Arp said before Tuesday’s meeting that he proposed the repeal of term limits for council appointees in order to create an equal balance of power between the mayor’s office and council.
Henry said in July he vetoed the ordinance creating term limits for mayoral appointees because it “violates the established principle of the separation of powers.”
Chambers said the move does not level the playing field but instead prevents an opportunity for good government.
Council members Geoff Paddock, D-5th; Sharon Tucker, D-6th; and Glynn Hines, D-at large, voted with Chambers against the removal of the term limits because they still supported term limits for council appointees even if the mayor’s appointees do not.
To set the term limits in June, the council voted 6-2 with one abstention. Hines had abstained, and only Councilmen Paul Ensley, R-1st, and Russ Jehl, R-2nd, voted against the term limits.
Councilman Tom Freistroffer, R-at large, voted for the removal of the term limits he had initially approved because the mayor’s veto created an imbalance.
Chambers said she was disappointed with the outcome of the vote.
“It was an opportunity for us as a council, as legislators to create an environment for more individuals to be appointed to various boards and commissions,” she said.
Tuesday’s move was a preliminary decision that is expected to be solidified in a final vote next week. Preliminary decisions rarely change before final votes are cast.