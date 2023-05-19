Setting a date for a public hearing on a proposal to raise income taxes by 0.2% for the new jail is now up to Allen County Council members, the commissioners’ president said Friday.
“The ball’s now in the County Council’s court,” Commissioner Therese Brown said.
Brown and Commissioner Rich Beck asked County Council members Thursday to hold a public hearing for a proposed 0.2% income tax increase next month, followed by a possible vote on the tax increase in July. Allen County Council, which sets tax rates and allocates county funding, is responsible for holding a meeting to allow public input.
County Council President Tom Harris, R-2nd, didn’t set a date Thursday but said the hearing would happen at the June or July meeting. Brown on Friday stated her preference for holding a hearing next month.
“We need to have those boxes checked before we do anything else,” she said.
Based on discussions with consultants, increasing income tax is preferable to raising property tax to finance the new facility, Brown said at the County Council meeting. Since 2018, the state has permitted counties to use a special purpose income tax for correctional facilities.
Consultants at Baker Tilly calculated a 0.2% tax increase would be enough to cover interest payments on a bond issue of $286 million. The jail project is estimated to cost $350 million, but officials are searching for cost-cutting options.
Chris Cloud, the commissioners’ chief of staff, said an income tax for a jail may last no more than 25 years. The county’s bond issue would likely last 20 years, he said.
Ten years after bonds are issued, the county would have the option to refinance or pay them off, Cloud said. The income tax increase would end early if the bond debt is paid off, he added.
Baker Tilly has estimated the bonds would have a 5% interest rate if they’re issued this fall, Cloud said. For a tax increase to take effect in January, the county needs to pass a rate and send it to the state by the end of September.
Allen County doesn’t issue large bonds often, Cloud said. The last time was in 2009, he said, when the county borrowed $25 million to help pay for the $40 million Maplecrest Road expansion project.
The commissioners started the process of building a new jail shortly after U.S. District Court Judge Damon Leichty issued an order in March 2022 for the county to alleviate unconstitutional conditions at the current downtown facility. Problems include overcrowding, understaffing, insufficient inmate supervision and too much violence.
The county is required to give the court progress updates. The next U.S. District Court hearing, a status conference, is set for 10 a.m. June 2.