The Allen County Commissioners started their Friday meeting by responding to criticisms about their answer to the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority’s request for funding.
The ambulance authority, which provides service in Fort Wayne and townships outside city limits, sent a request in February asking for $3.8 million from the commissioners and Fort Wayne officials to help subsidize the financially troubled service. The organization took over operations from its contractor, PatientCare EMS Services, in September, and Executive Director Joel Benz said $3.8 million is what’s needed to run operations until the service is self-sufficient in two years.
The Fort Wayne City Council approved $3 million toward the request last month. The commissioners responded last week with a letter offering up to $400,000 with conditions that must be met for the funding to be approved. City Councilman Russ Jehl, R- 2nd, on Tuesday accused the commissioners of delaying their response and relying on Fort Wayne to fund the service.
“There are just a lot of things being said that need to be addressed,” Commissioner Therese Brown said Friday.
The county has been in talks with the ambulance authority for more than two years on this matter, diligently trying to get information, Brown said. County government has never provided fire and emergency medical services because that’s a township responsibility through a property tax levy, she said.
“Township residents are already paying for fire and EMS,” Brown said.
If Allen County gives money to the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority, it’s double taxation, she added.
Commissioner Rich Beck said townships using the ambulance authority’s services have a contract and already pay for service.
The townships have also subsidized the ambulance authority for years, Beck said. When an ambulance makes a non-emergency call, such as transporting a patient between a nursing home and a hospital, it takes a responder vehicle off the road.
When the townships provide emergency transport, the ambulance authority pays $400 to that township in reimbursement, Beck said, despite the ambulance authority receiving $1,000 for the run from the patient or his insurance company. Beck added that the number of times that’s been necessary has decreased this year.
The commissioners’ letter to the ambulance authority and Mayor Tom Henry’s office said the county is willing to pay $200,000 toward reimbursing the townships for runs it makes instead of the ambulance authority. Allen County would pay the other $200,000 stipend if the commissioners and mayor’s office create a temporary emergency medical services task force that would make recommendations on improving operations.
Commissioner Nelson Peters called the ambulance authority’s business model outdated. A study the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority commissioned in 2014 said the organization’s public utility model is obsolete, he said.
The model calls for running fire or EMS services as self-sufficient entities, as Fort Wayne does with its City Utilities department.
The study recommended the ambulance authority move away from that model, Peters said. However, no changes have been made in nine years.
“What you see now is what you get when you try to exercise a failing model,” Peters added.